El Aila cancels 20 flights due to Hurricane Fiona

The International Airport of the Americas (Aila) has canceled 20 flights as a precautionary measure in the face of the imminent impact by the country of hurricane fionawhich is category one and has already caused some damage in the country.

According to the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), the hurricane will impact the East and Northeast coasts starting at 2:00 a.m. this Monday. It would leave the Dominican forecast area at 2:00 in the afternoon of the same day.

The measure to cancel the flights “due to weather conditions” was taken by Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, the creator of that terminal.

From this Monday, September 19, the authorities canceled 11 flights, while this Sunday 18 four ran with the same measure; two on Saturday 17; one on the 16th and two on the 15th.

The flights of the 19 that were canceled are the 402 of the airline UPS to Miami, United States; 303 of Global X, with the same destination; 107 Copa, which was going to Panama; 335 of UPS that would go to San Juan, Puerto Rico; the 410 of the InterCaribbean airline bound for Tortola.

Also, the 233 of InterCaribbean, Provincial destination; 844 from Spirit, whose place of arrival was Fort Lauderdale, United States; the 1300, from the Rutaca airline, went to Maracaibo, Venezuela; Arajet’s 3230 for Colombia; 316 of AirAntilles, whose destination was Colombia and 654 of Aeroméxico, which was going to Mexico.

Other cancellations

While on Sunday the 18th he suspended the 410 of the InterCaribbean airline, which was going to Tortola; JetBlue 2537, bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico; Frontier’s 98, whose destination was Orlando, United States, and Jet Blue’s 537, to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On the 17th, only flights 421 and 410 were cancelled. The first from the Air Caraibes airline that was going to Fort de France, and the second from InterCaribbean, whose destination was Tortola. While on the 16th only one was canceled. It was the 411 of the Intercaribbean line, which goes to Tortola-EIS.

On September 15 the canceled flights they were the 973 and 972 of the Skyhigh airline. Both were headed to St. Martin-SXM.