El Alfa, Natti Natasha and DJ Adoni win in Lo Nuestro

DJ Adoni, El Alfa, Natti Natasha, Aventura and Romeo Santos were the Dominicans who won Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday at a gala that highlights the triumph of Puerto Rican urban Bad Bunny, who without being the most nominated became the winner with six awards.

Julio Adoni Gross, real name of Dj Adoni, took home a statuette as “Dj of the year” and on his Instagram he asked “who is in the house?”.

Then he added: “This PremioLo Nuestro to the Dj of the year is dedicated to all the djs in the world who go out night after night to make people enjoy themselves in clubs and concerts, also to all my Latinos who support me, especially my beautiful Dominican Republic land.

Adoni was competing for the award against other mixers such as: Agudelo 888, Deorro, Dj Cornetto, Dj Luian, Dj Nelson, Dj Iamchino, Mariana Bo, Toy Selectah and Victor Cardenas.

He also participated in the ceremony as presenter of a line and in a musical with the theme “Pepas”, in collaboration with the Puerto Rican ragpicker Farruko.

of the most important nominations of the awards, the one that evaluates the new talents of music is paramount and in that line The Alfa won its first Lo Nuestro Award statuette as male revelation.

“El Jefe” also won Song of the Year – Tropical with “Bebé” in collaboration with Colombian Camilo, and was also nominated with “La Mamá de la Mamá” (Remix) for Song of the Year – Urban Pop/Dance.

“First of all, thanks to God, to the Dominican Republic, Julio César Valenzuela, I also want to thank all those Latinos who are supporting me, thanks to Premio Lo Nuestro,” said the interpreter of songs like “Banda de Camión”, “Singapore” and “Arrebatao”.

On the subject, he elaborated: “From the Dominican Republic two years ago I thought it was impossible to get here, but I want to say to all those young people who are at home, who do not even have a visa to enter here: work hard, I have faith in you. God and you will succeed. I love you, Papa God. The Dominican Republic, I Love you”.

The revelation artists that were competing with El Alfa were: Blessd, Boza, Duki, El Fantasma, Feid, Khea, Los Dos Carnales, Santa Fe Klan and Tiago PZK.

Natti Natasha is noted on the list of winners, who triumphed in “Remix of the year” for the song “Yesterday my ex called me” (Remix), with Khea, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos.

Similarly, Romeo Santos was chosen “tropical artist”, leaving Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives, La India, Luis Figueroa, Marc Anthony, Milly Quezada, Olga Tañón, Prince Royce and Víctor Manuelle on the way.

In addition, the group Aventura together with Bad Bunny was recognized as “Mezcla Perfecta”, with the song “Volví”.

Other Dominicans who represented the country among the 15 nominees were La Ross María, Yendry, The Change, Chimbala, Anthony Santos, El Cherry Scom and Lenny Santos.

One of the musical numbers was starred by the Dominican bachatero Elvis Martínez “El Jefe” and his compatriot Prince Royce in the theme “Veterana”, while Natti Natasha, Chimbala and el Alfa captivated with their presentation on stage, united in the theme “Wow bb”.

After Bad Bunny, seven nominees were tied for second place: Karol G, Camilo, J Balvin, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Caliber 50 and Grupo Firme, each winning three awards.

Both the Bad Rabbit and J Balvin and Karol G were absent from the stage, while the rest of the winners were euphoric with their triumphs.

“Today there are no genres that define us, artists or the public,” said Eduin Caz, the vocal leader of Grupo Firme, celebrating his three awards and thanking his fans for the “massive support” since they began.

Surprisingly, among the three most nominated artists -Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal- with 10 each, only Camilo managed to obtain three awards. Nodal ended the night with two Lo Nuestro Awards, while the Colombian reggaeton player won one.

Although the spirit of celebration was maintained throughout the night, moments were dedicated to referring to the invasion of Ukraine with a call for peace, a request for less violence in the region and a message of thanks to life and to the God of each person when Farruko and Pedro Capó performed the remix of their song “Gracias”.

“Thank you” was also the word that Paulina Rubio repeated ad nauseam, who was the queen of the night. The Golden Girl received the “Lifetime Achievement Award”, while her mother, the legendary Mexican actress Susana Dosamantes, and her children, Andrea Nicolás and Eros, applauded her from the audience.

Before, she had walked through her greatest hits in one of the longest numbers of the gala, accompanied by an army of female dancers and instrumentalists.

“This award finds me at a time in my life where I want to continue doing what I love for 100 more years,” Rubio told Efe, who was very moved to see her musical community applauding her on their feet for her work in the stage.

The show, which took place in the arena of the Miami Heat basketball team, began with a heartfelt tribute to Vicente Fernández, the greatest representative of Mexican music, who died last December.

The Spaniard David Bisbal, the Colombian Camilo and the Mexicans Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar and Grupo Firme, sang some of the songs that made “El Charro de Huentitán” a legend.

“Being invited as the only Spaniard in this very special number is one of the great honors of my life. Vicente, his son Alejandro and the whole family were always very generous with me, ”said Bisbal, who was also one of the presenters, accompanying Gabriel Soto, Yuri and Alejandra Espinoza.

Ángela Aguilar, who won the “Female Revelation Artist” award, bewitched the arena with her masterful interpretation of the classic “La malagueña”. The 18-year-old also highlighted the need for “more women to participate in Mexican music.”

A mixture of feelings was felt on stage and on the purple carpet from the sounds of war being heard. “I’m here and I can’t stop thinking about the children of Ukraine,” he told Efe Luis Fonsi, who was one of the nominees and presented his song “Vacaciones” on stage with Colombian Manuel Turizo.

“From here we can do no more than make a call for peace, and that the authoritarian and violent leaders of the world understand that their actions generate enormous suffering,” said the Mexican motivator Daniel Habif, who handed Farruko the ” Urban Excellence Award”.

Maluma, who was recognized with the “Global Idol” award, closed his segment with the words: “Colombia is not a drug trafficker. Colombia is a mountain of talent”.

Romeo Santos began his musical number inside a bathtub, giving the illusion that he was naked and Anitta forced the director to close the camera shot on the suggestive dances he performed on stage.

However, the most unforgettable performances were the ones that had heart. The arena fell silent when Farruko burst into tears upon receiving his award from his four children. Earlier, the Puerto Rican artist had given an impressive presentation with a religious touch and invited the audience to “forgive the enemy.”

Another novelty was the increase of Argentine urban artists among those present and the winners. Khea, Emilia, Duki and Tiago PZK stood up for their country’s movement, which they all described as “full of talented people who want to show their work to the world”.

The night closed with the Cubans from Gente de Zona and Ovi, who with their song “Qué loco” left the audience satisfied and ready to wait for the awards in 2023.