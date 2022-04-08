El Alfa releases fourth album Wisdom; talk about his maturity

Grateful, happy and mature, this is how the urban singer showed himself the alpha at this stage of his career, which is why he gave the name of his new album, “Wisdom”, the fourth of his artistic career.

Emmanuel Herrerathe performer’s first name, offered a meeting with the press this Thursday to give details of his production of 14 songs, which includes collaborations with new artists such as Lenier and Valentino, in addition to the Colombian Farina.

Of course, the surprise factor was himself, since came with a new look: a black mane, leaving behind the braids and curly hair to go with straight hair. He did not specify if it is a mixture of her hair with extensions or a wig, what he did say is that she does it to innovate.

“I want to thank all the people who are here. Making my fourth album is something that gives me personal satisfaction because making an album is about expressing to the world as an artist not only your musical maturity but also as a person.” , he expressed when questioned by journalists.

“Sabiduría” comes after “Disciplina”, his first album made up of seven songs, followed by “El hombre”, a name with which he identifies himself and “El androide” because “I am a person who does not sleep with work, I I wake up when I’m tired.”

The urban motivated young artists to continue working because the doors were already opened and asked the public to support. “What is needed is that we support any artist who sticks, that artists find their way”I consider.

Although many say that the terms used in the songs are only understood by Creoles, to the alpha this has been his success. “The successes of El Alfa are for Dominican slang.”

That is why he declares that “everyone wants to record dembow” and proof of them are the international urbanites who come to the country to record. “The The Dominican Republic has become the joy of the world,” he said.

Today he does what he never did

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/08/standing-woman-in-a-black-suit-2f3bd6fd.jpg El Alfa presented the songs from the album at the press conference. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Very calmly, he affirmed that today he acts differently. Proof of this is the joint with El Mayor Clásico in the song “Galapin” after years of musical rivalry.

the alpha He confessed the following: “The one who came in the past and told me you have to change that, I told him -roll-, and now I told him: ‘Put whatever you want'”.

He said that the album is also called “Wisdom” because it is a main feature of his artistic career, allowing him to make “better decisions over time” to “climb the steps of musical success”.

The album has the production of experts from different latitudes, starting with Chael Produciendo, the producer behind the worldwide hit “La mama, la mama.” The Dominican La Nota also participates, and, from the city of Miami, the Cubans Mauro and Lenier, who turned their “flow” into musical work.

The first promotional single from the album is “Money machine”a song that represents a giant “leap” in the artistic career of the alphasince it has the collaboration of the American rapper French Montanaand with the new Creole exponents Braulio Fogón and Kaly, Ocho.

As well as collaborations with Lenier, TYS, Valentino and Farina and includes the popular hit “Galapin”.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/08/un-group-of-people-making-gestures-with-hand-596023da.jpeg Santiago Matías (Alofoke) arrived accompanied by his newborn son Prince to share with El Alfa. (JOSÉ ARIAS / FREE DIARY)

Hang out with Daddy Yankee

Urban is the only dembowswero on the “Big Boss” latest album, “Leggendary.” After collaborating together on the song “Pam Pam” with J Quiles the alpha He collaborated again with whom he considers his idol and his example to follow.

“He put his hand on my shoulder and told me -I am surprised with everything you have done-“.

And he added: “He has always believed in the Dominican genre. He is my example to follow.”

And he thanked Raphy Pina, Daddy Yankee’s manager and singer Natti Natasha’s fiancé.

In recent years some celebrities have spoken of depression. the alpha He says he is happy in every way and with his peculiar “echavaineo” he expressed that he would be sad if he continued in poverty.

“Wisdom” is available for streaming on all digital music platforms.

His challenge, as he said, is for urban music made in the Dominican Republic to be global. “It’s time for the music of the DR to expand to the entire world, that when a song hits, it hits the whole of Latin America and everywhere.”

“It is a personal achievement to lead my career without a label. What you least believe, I am going to do,” he concludes.

Among the urbanites who attended the meeting were Kaly Ocho, Mark B, Haraka Kiko, La Materialista, among others.

“Regardless of my position, I’m happy. In the DR I’m at my peak and whoever doesn’t update is going to stay”the alphaurban artist“