El Alfa, the “Urban Samson” who fills himself with “Wisdom” on his new album

As a “Urban Samson”the Dominican exponent El Alfa exhibited long hair on Thursday night, causing those present at the press meeting to present his new album to focus their eyes on his figure, joke and take more confidence to interact with him.

“Wisdom” It is the title that ‘El Alfa el Jefe’ gave to his fourth record production that contains a wide repertoire of songs including collaborations with national and international artists.

The album “Wisdom” receives its name from the same meaning of the word, this being a main characteristic of El Alfa’s artistic career, the one that has allowed him to make the best decisions over time, allowing him to climb his career.

The appointment took place at the Hotel Embajador where the interpreter of “La mama de la mama” presented their new 14 songs in a meeting in which he shared with the members of the press and the urban people most familiar with the dembowsero.

“This making my fourth album is something that gives me personal satisfaction because it is about you expressing to the world not only your musical maturity but also as a person” said the urban man.

In addition, he added that each title he decides to put on his albums reflects what he is going through at that moment.

“I put the first Discipline because that required that album of me, I put the second one The man because I identify with him, the third I put the Android because I am a person who does not sleep because of work and I put this Wisdom because it is what keeps me well focused as a father, husband and son”, detailed “El Jefe” with a passive voice.

In this sense, in a question asked by a journalist from this newspaper, El Alfa confessed that “in a few years” will pause music and will focus on fatherhood.

“I need to spend time with my children, they go to school at eight, when I’m sleeping and they arrive at two, when I’ve already gone to the studio and from there I leave at half past five in the morning, so I need to be more of a dad and soon I’ll take a break ”, declared the nicknamed “The king of the dembow”.

In this new release, the maturity of Dominican urban music will be heard, the slang of the country will be appreciated and how the music made in the Republic becomes the “content of the world”, according to Emanuel Herrera Batista, the singer’s first name. .

The creator of “Wisdom” confessed that it took three months to make this new album and that he had it ready “several weeks” ago, but he studied the market and determined that last Thursday, April 7, was the “Perfect moment”.

+ The Alpha fulfilled a dream

Inside of the album “Legendaddy”, the last of Daddy Yankee’s artistic career, is “Chocolate”a song in collaboration with the native of Herrera and the Puerto Rican who meant for El Alfa “a dream come true”.

“For me it was a dream, he is my idol, I have learned a lot from him since he gave me the opportunity and he spent about an hour and a half, giving me advice, giving me love, he put his hand on my shoulder and told me ‘I’m surprised by what you have done’”, narrated the urban.

The also composer and producer said that the “Big Boss” He confessed that he was one of those who thought that El Alfa “would never reach the place he has arrived.”