El Alto: Government announces that Nuclear Medicine Center will treat 120 patients per day

The new Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy in El Alto, which was inaugurated this Sunday, will be able to serve more than a hundred patients per day and 36,000 per year, according to the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina.

The new infrastructure, located in the Parcopata area of ​​District 8 of the city of El Alto, is intended for cancer patients and has the capacity to care for up to 120 patients per day, all within the framework of the Single Health Insurance (SUS) .

The project began in 2017 and in 2019 the works suffered a delay, but in November 2020 the work resumed, assured Hortencia Jiménez, executive general director of the Bolivian Energy Agency. The work cost 50 million dollars and was led by the Argentine company Invap SE, a specialist in nuclear and satellite technology, together with the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (Aben), under the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy.

A statement from the Embassy of Argentina highlighted that the Nuclear Center is “an enormous contribution in the fight against complex treatment diseases such as cancer, since it will have state-of-the-art technology for the effective diagnosis and timely treatment of this disease and other pathologies. neurological and cardiological.

Rosario Calle, leader of the Association of Cancer Patients, thanked the work and promised that this organization will carry out the Social Control of the operation of the center. In Bolivia, according to official reports, every year there are at least 11 thousand new cancer patients.

Jiménez also pointed out that Bolivian specialists, fellows who were trained by the Government, will work in the new Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy in El Alto. “Scientific research will also be done here,” he insisted.

For his part, President Luis Arce stressed that Bolivia is taking “a qualitative and very important leap in how to treat diseases such as cancer. This technology is the best technology in South American countries”, he specified, at the inauguration of the center on the occasion of El Alto’s 37th anniversary.