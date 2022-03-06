El Alto inaugurates a Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center

Page Seven Digital

The first Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center in Bolivia will be inaugurated this Sunday, March 6, in the city of El Alto, in honor of its anniversary month. The event was confirmed by the Argentine ambassador in Bolivia, Ariel Basteiro.

The event will take place in the Parcopata area, in district 8 of the city of El Alto. The activity, which will begin at 9:30, will be attended by the President, Luis Arce.

You can also read: The Ombudsman’s Office urges to clarify the death of a trans woman in Puerto Quijarro

The work was led by the Argentine company Invap SE, a specialist in nuclear and satellite technology, together with the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (Aben), under the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy.

A statement from the Argentine embassy highlights that this nuclear center is “an enormous contribution in the fight against complex treatment diseases such as cancer, since it will have state-of-the-art technology for the effective diagnosis and timely treatment of this disease and other neurological pathologies. and cardiology.

Together with this work, two Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy centers will be inaugurated: in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and La Paz.

According to the publication, the delivery is linked to the promotion of 22 Bolivian scholars to be trained in the matter. The beneficiaries will study at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), ranked among the best universities in Latin America.