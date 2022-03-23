El Boli and Santiago Matías face each other again

Bolívar also stated that Santiago has a fixation with his morning radio program “El mañanero”, since there are three ‘morning’ drivers that he takes to his company, this in connection with the hiring of Alí David for the Alofoke platform.

“Alí David is one of the best entertainment figures, you cannot deny that, and he (Santiago) made him an offer that I am not going to match anyone’s offer,” said the also deputy from Santo Domingo Este, who revealed that Ali had told him before about the offer they made him.

Given these statements, Santiago Matías did not remain silent and through Twitter he published several messages:

“The head of @bolivarvalera receives the station’s numbers. CID measures monthly, but cannot be published due to a confidentiality agreement. Alofoke FM is the number 1 station for a long time. I appeal to serious journalists @JosePeguero to do a report.”

“When the Casals problem, to ride the wave, offered him a job and I didn’t say anything. Ali David enters Alofoke FM and the screaming”

“In the video you say that you do not contract talents. Can you be successful working with that informality?

“Ariel resigned, Miguel secured a daily position where he went for a weekly routine and Alí David told the story…”

“Manolo made me an offer that I rejected.”

