“El Bronco” is at risk of dying if he does not receive medical attention, they warn

Monterrey- Adalina Dávalos Martínez, wife of Jaime Rodriguez Calderon “The Bronco“, and his family doctor, Manuel de la O Cavazos, who was head of Health in the cabinet of the former governor of New Liondenounced the violation of human and constitutional rights of the former president, because despite the fact that a local judge ordered his transfer to a hospital since Saturday night, more than 13 hours have passed without the required care being provided, for which They held the state authorities responsible in the event of his death.

In an interview while they were waiting for “El Bronco” to be transferred, Dr. de la O and Adalina Dávalos stated that the former president is in a serious health situation, since he has intestinal bleeding and has lowered his hemoglobin levels.

“It’s serious,” say doctors from “El Bronco”

Manuel de la O pointed out that in such a situation any doctor would urgently care for him, even, he added, without the need for a doctor, the face of “El Bronco” denotes his poor state of health.

“It is serious, He needs comprehensive care to try to solve his problem, he is willing to carry out his entire legal process, but he must be taken care of, “said De la O.

The former head of Health warned that Jaime Rodríguez you are at risk of dying if you do not receive urgent care “and someone is going to be guilty, if we warn them that it was wrong, and society is not stupid.”

read also Wife of “El Bronco” asks the UN Human Rights to review her case

Although she said she did not know whose responsibility it would be if something happened to Jaime Rodríguez, Adalina Dávalos stressed that there is an order from a local judge who told the director of the penitentiary center to transfer the former governor to a hospital.

“I do not know if it is the responsibility of the director of the penitentiary area, the secretary (of Security), or at higher levels the secretary of government (Javier Navarro Velasco) and Governor Samuel García,” he said.

The ex-governor’s wife pointed out that the attention given to him by the prison authorities consists of checking his vital signs such as blood pressure and heart rate.

“They don’t see the general condition,” said Manuel de la O, and commented that a few days ago they took a tomography and said that he had an appendix, although it was removed several years ago.

Adalina stressed that this is not a strategy to get her husband out of the Apodaca prison, where he has been since March 15, since he is willing to face his legal process for electoral crimes that are attributed to him; “But it is necessary that he be in good health, as it is also his constitutional right as a person deprived of liberty.”

Dávalos Martínez suggested that there is “a perverse instruction” from high state authorities to deny her husband access to health care.

He explained that the job for the transfer of “El Bronco” was notified at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday to the penitentiary center, while the prison authorities responded affirmatively at 10:17 p.m., but even after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, it had not been carried out.

Due to the above, Adalina Dávalos said she filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission.

read also During Holy Week, Monreal visited “El Bronco” in prison as a “gesture of solidarity”

jabf/rdmd