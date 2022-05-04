Health

“El Bronco” is taken to the hospital for an intestinal problem

MONTERREY, NL (proceso.com.mx).–Former Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón was transferred today from the Apodaca 2 Prison to the University Hospital to be treated for a complicated intestinal condition, his defense team announced today.

Initially, the former president was going to be sent to a private hospital, but it was determined this afternoon that he be sent to the state hospital, where he is being checked for bleeding in evacuations, due to a condition called grade I diverticulitis, which are small sacs that They form in the wall of the intestine.

This disease was diagnosed in El Bronco since he was arrested and sent to the state prison on March 15, the day from which he is behind bars, accused of the federal crime of using resources of illicit origin and the state of authority abuse.

