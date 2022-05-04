“El Bronco” is taken to the hospital for an intestinal problem

MONTERREY, NL (proceso.com.mx).–Former Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón was transferred today from the Apodaca 2 Prison to the University Hospital to be treated for a complicated intestinal condition, his defense team announced today.

Initially, the former president was going to be sent to a private hospital, but it was determined this afternoon that he be sent to the state hospital, where he is being checked for bleeding in evacuations, due to a condition called grade I diverticulitis, which are small sacs that They form in the wall of the intestine.

This disease was diagnosed in El Bronco since he was arrested and sent to the state prison on March 15, the day from which he is behind bars, accused of the federal crime of using resources of illicit origin and the state of authority abuse.

No details of Rodríguez’s stay at the HU, or when he will graduate, have been provided.

Since he entered prison, his lawyers have asked him to face the process at home, because of this condition.

Manuel de la O, who was his Secretary of Health and who has reviewed him in prison, pointed out this afternoon that Rodríguez has a serious problem that could cause his death, if he is not attended to on time and properly.

“It hurts me that they do not respect their constitutional rights, what do they expect, that they die? Someone is going to be to blame for the fact that he died and we told them that it was wrong and should be taken care of, and he is going to die and someone is going to be guilty”, declared the doctor today, who said that in 45 days in prison, the patient He has lost 15 kilos of weight.

This afternoon, the State Human Rights Commission of Nuevo León (CEDHNL) issued precautionary measures addressed to the State Penitentiary Administration Agency of the entity due to the lack of medical attention for diagnosis and treatment of Jaime Heliodoro N. admitted to the Reintegration Center Social of Apodaca 2.

The letter addressed to the commissioner of the Penitentiary System, José Francisco Jiménez Gómez, asks that measures be taken to avoid damage to the health of the former governor: “That the right to health of the aggrieved be guaranteed, which should consist of the fact that, if the Center with the team and specialists to provide you with adequate care, you are immediately transferred to a hospital where you can be diagnosed and issue the treatment you must follow to improve your health.