El buen patrón, Javier Bardem overtakes Almodóvar in the race for the Oscar

Madres paralelas, El buen patrón And Mediterranean: there were three to compete as a candidate of Spain for the Prize Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, but today the Academia de Cine in Madrid has made its choice official. It will be the story directed by Fernando León de Aranoa and performed by Javier Bardem to represent Spain in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

We find the two together after the Loving Pablo of 2017, in a heavily satirical dark comedy, the 2010 Oscar-winning actor plays the owner of a family-owned factory struggling with economic problems, employee discontent and a series of conflicts of various kinds.

Highly regarded since its world premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival, the nominated film has overtaken major competition. Of the Mediterranean by Marcel Barrena, on Spanish volunteers working with refugees in the Aegean, but above all of Madres Paralelas that Pedro Almodóvar presented at the 78th Venice International Film Festival (here the response to the censorship suffered by the film poster). Perhaps also for the hope of the Academy that the film with Penélope Cruz can find other ways to get to the nomination.

We will find out next December 21, when the shortlist of candidates for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards will be unveiled and then theFebruary 8, when all the 2022 Oscar nominations will be official.