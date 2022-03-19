“El Burro” Van Rankin reveals what Maga Rodríguez forced him to do

Mexico. Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin reveals that the deceased Maga Rodríguez forced him into something very personal years ago, this in an interview that circulates on YouTube and was made to the driver by the journalist Fernanda Familiar.

In the video you can see and hear when Fernanda asks Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin if he had Botox and he replies: “Well, I’ve had it like three times, but on the live show with the camera because the producer puts it on for me and I tell her: ‘why, I’m not interested in that Magda’”.

The video that circulates on networks corresponds to the year 2020, when Jorge was still the host of the Hoy program and Fernanda reveals that Magda Rodríguez would have forced him to do something that he did not want but had to do as part of his job.

Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, in addition to enjoying his role as a television host, is also fond of acting and has participated in different television projects such as the series 40 and 20, where he acts with Michelle Rodríguez, and in soap operas such as A lucky family; currently on the show Members on Air.

According to information in his biography, Jorge began his radio career in 1986 on WFM 96.9 in a Spanish rock program called Fusión, then took part in others such as La cotorrisa and Tirando bola, until he made his way to television, where he performed at the moment.