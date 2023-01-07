El Cerrú as the best medicine – Lanza Digital

Calvo Sotelo starts the year at Cerrú / Photo: CSP Share on Facebook Share on twitter Share in email Share on whatsapp

Calvo Sotelo opens the curtain on 2023 receiving Talavera ‘B’ with the sole objective of achieving victory. Fernando Lominchar will have up to six casualties and several doubts for this commitment.

Calvo Sotelo will open the curtain on 2023 receiving Talavera ‘B’ and at Cerrú (12:00). And it is that the industrial team, after ending the year drawing at the Nuevo Campo de Villarrubia will close the first round in the Cerrú and before his people in one of those games where Fernando Lominchar has emphasized and has prohibited excess confidence against a rival that, despite being at the bottom of the table along with Atlético Tomelloso, is a young and dangerous team capable of standing up to anyone.

The blue team arrives at the meeting with the confidence that playing at home always inspires. However, the casualties have once again fueled a team that does not finish having a calm day and with all its players. To begin with, Samba, Valdivia and Eloy will miss the match due to suspension. The good thing, in this sense, is that all of them will be clean to face the second round. In addition, Paquito, Álex Loro and Álex Santos continue in their particular set-up while overcoming their respective injuries, while there are several players who are emerging as doubtful until the last minute.

With this panorama, Fernando Lominchar will have to pull the subsidiary to complete the call while Darío Martín continues to outline the market in search of reinforcements. The one that will arrive, as indicated by the industrial club on its Twitter account, will be Dieguito, the latest addition, once he has exercised with his new teammates and the corresponding file has been processed.

In front will be a Talavera that comes from accumulating five defeats and a draw in recent games and has only won once this season. Juan Carlos Fernández’s team has just finished 2022 with a draw against CP Villarrobledo and they will want to start the year on the right foot.

Before the match, Fernando Lominchar explained that “I am happy because the team has worked well during this break. We are aware of the casualties we have and those of us who are here are the ones who have to take the game forward with humility and work. Talavera ‘B’ is a subsidiary with good and dynamic players that is down in the standings, but I don’t trust a team that always wants to treat the ball well. For this reason, I expect a difficult game that we will have to work hard to win it”.