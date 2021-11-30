El Chapo, his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro sentenced to 3 years – Corriere.it

The woman, arrested in February, pleaded guilty to involvement in the affairs of the powerful Sinaloa cartel in June

Three years in prison, minus the nine months already served: the sentence imposed in the USA a Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of the king of drug trafficking

El Chapo, for drug trafficking and money laundering. A sentence of less than four years requested by the prosecution. Federal Judge Rudolph Contreras acknowledged that the former beauty queen, now 32, pleaded guilty after her arrest last February, was just a teenager when she married the boss. Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Loera’s wife was arrested on February 22 at Dulles airport, Virginia, accused of having been part of a network of drug traffickers dedicated toexport of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana to the US. Emma Coronel Aispuro was also accused of helping her husband escape from the Mexican prison of Altiplano in 2015 and of planning a new escape in 2017 when the head of the all-powerful Sinaloa cartel, arrested again in Mexico the previous year, was on the way. to be extradited to the United States, where he is serving now life imprisonment in Florence’s maximum security prison, in Colorado.

The woman, in a dark suit, her face partly hidden by a black mask, did not react to the pronouncement of the sentence. She herself, in June, she was found guilty of three counts: Competition in drug trafficking, money laundering and transactions with a foreign drug trafficker. Mariel Colon, the 32-year-old’s lawyer, denied that her client collaborated with magistrates to obtain a lesser sentence and denied that she benefited from protected witness status. His daughters are in Mexico and we know very well what happens to those who collaborate and their families, the lawyer told the television Univision, dreading retaliation from cartels. Prosecutors, asking for a four-year sentence, stressed that the woman had no criminal record prior to her arrest and that she quickly accepted her responsibilities. The woman also has helped El Chapo plan an escape through a tunnel excavated under a prison in Mexico in 2015 by providing him with a GPS watch hidden in food. Defense attorneys also pointed out that the woman was 17 when she met Guzman and him he married on his 18th birthday: She was a very impressionable minor, married to a powerful man more than three decades older, the lawyers recalled.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link