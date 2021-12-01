World

El Chapo, his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro sentenced to three years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering

Three years in prison, minus the nine months already served: it is the sentence imposed in the USA a Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of the king of drug trafficking ‘El Chapo’, for drug trafficking and money laundering. A sentence of less than four years requested by the prosecution. The federal judge Rudolph Contreras acknowledged that the 32-year-old, pleading guilty after her arrest last February, was just a teenager when she married the boss.

“I express my regret for all the harm I may have done,” the woman said before reading the sentence. “I suffer from the pain I caused my family”, he added. The wife of the ‘Chapo’ has also negotiated a deal for the return of $ 1.5 million. The same prosecution admitted that her real role in her husband’s activities “was minimal”. “She was not a leader, an organizer, a boss but rather a cog in the huge wheel of a criminal organization”, acknowledged the prosecutor. Anthony Nardozzi, however, recalling that the woman helped the boss to escape from prison in 2015. “The defendant, however, chose to take responsibility for her actions” after the arrest, he stressed.

