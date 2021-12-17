«El Chapo», the US offers 5 million dollars to obtain information on the children of the drug trafficker – Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

The announcement by the US State Department: the “young” would be involved in many criminal activities, from controlling drug flows to fighting rivals. El Chapo has been serving a life sentence in Colorado since 2017

Drug dealing is sometimes a family business. And the rule applies even more to the clan de El Chapo

. The US has decided to relaunch the hunt by offering bounties for some of her children. Five million dollars on the heads of Ovid, Joaquin, Ivan and Jesus Alfredo. The same sum for the brother of the Mexican godfather, Aureliano, known as El Guano. Known as the Los Chapitos or Los Menores, the heirs represent one of the currents of Sinaloa, an ever dominant clan even if fractured by clashes that intensified after the capture of the number one, now held in the Florence penitentiary, Colorado. For US investigators, “young people” are involved in many criminal activities, from controlling drug flows to fighting rivals. Interior and exterior. The boss’s sons have long been at war with Ismael El Mayo Zambada, historical figure of the network, also on the wanted list, with a “reward” increased in September to 15 million. The fratricidal dispute then joins the never-ending battle with El Mencho, leader of Jalisco, cut from 10 million, and that with the Arellano Felix in Baja California or other competing factions. They change according to the regions. A gigantic «Risiko» narcos pulverized in a series of local mini-conflicts. Washington’s announcement sparked immediate reaction from the Mexican president Andres Obrador. “The eventual arrest is our job,” he said. “The Americans cannot think of acting on Mexican territory.” Legitimate position, in defense of national sovereignty and always useful for winning consensus against the Yankees.

But there is a problem, linked precisely to the commitment of the local authorities. An embarrassing story. On 17 October 2019, a military operation led to the capture of Ovid in a villa in Culiacan, a blitz filmed, almost live. However, the bandit was released after the threats launched by the “family”, a customary tactic implemented by accomplices when one of the leaders falls. Obrador will justify the surrender by claiming that it was the only way to avoid bloodshed. But the substance is that the Mexican state has bowed to the blackmail of the counter-power. Just a few nights ago, still in Culiacan, there was a shooting in the Casanova nightclub: according to witnesses the protagonist – captured by the security cameras – was El Guanito, or the nephew of El Chapo and son of Aureliano. Those of Los Chapitos are reckless lives, between twists, crippled investigations and the risk of being killed, what already happened in the past with Edgar, killed in Culiacan by a commando in 2008. Alfredo, alias Alfredillo, on the other hand, was the victim of a kidnapping, in mid-August 2016, in the tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta. A group linked to Jalisco kidnapped him while he was celebrating his birthday with friends and family. He will be released after a secret negotiation with barters and dictates of death against a son of El Mencho. None of them, in these cases, call the police. Or if they do it is because they are sure that the agents will act not in the name of the law.