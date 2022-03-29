El Chapo, very respectful; Emma Coronel, my friend: says her lawyer

Mariel Colón Miró, the lawyer who handles the cases of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and his partner Emma Coronel in United States, he obtained the defense through an advertisement published on an internet classifieds page. Three years after that feat for his career, things have changed and now He will present an appeal to the Supreme Court to demand an end to the torture suffered by his client.

The Puerto Rican Lawyer has become one of the most valued defenders in the criminal area of ​​that country, after appearing next to the founding capo of the Sinaloa cartel during the so-called “Trial of the Century”, but also after representing his partner and achieving an unprecedented cooperation agreement in the history of drug trafficking and high-profile lawsuits.

In an interview for MILLENNIUM, Mariel Colón Miró reveals what it has been like to work for the Guzmán-Coronel family, but he also anticipates that in the case of “El Chapo” the last card will be played: they will face the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States, where they will try to review the conditions of confinementinhuman treatment and systematic torture experienced by federal authorities.

It will be April 30 as the maximum date, when Guzmán’s defender presents the brief before the last instance of justice what remains for the sinaloense. Account exclusively legal recourse will be fought for one way: torture. And it is that the prison conditions that he lives in the Maximum Security Administrative Penitentiary in Florence (Colorado) are practically that.

“They don’t take it out in the open, they don’t take it out for a day, we’ve had a lot of problems because they don’t treat him medically if he gets sick. Requests ignore them. You can’t have two 15-minute calls a month, you can’t talk to your partner. The government claims that they need to have it under those restrictions because it can pass some message, ”he says.

Basic rights such as access to water, treating a toothache, having a call with your partner, says Mariel Colón, are violated systematically inside the prison known as the Alcatraz of the Rockies, the highest security prison in the country.

Despite this, says the penalist, Guzmán remains very strong, “he doesn’t let himself fall.” He now dedicates himself to reading a lot and is positive before his last chance to improve his conditions of confinement during the remaining years of his life.

the classified ad

Mariel Colón gets emotional, raises her voice and proudly recounts how “the case” came to her. “The case!”she repeats happily. Her laugh is contagious and although she came to the United States a few years ago, she has not lost her Puerto Rican accent. The young 30-year-old lawyer speaks without formalities.

He says that he had just graduated from law school and was waiting for a revalidation so he could start working for the first time. “The point is that I was going to be out of a job. So I said… Obviously I already have to start looking for something because the family is not going to support me financially and I’m not telling you about the student loans. So I started looking at different internet pages”.

That was why to Mariel had the idea of ​​going to classified pages, including Craigslist, a mostly used car sales site. It was there that she saw an advertisement: in fact quite brief and without details.

“What do you mean Craigslist?” he asked. She is not offended, on the contrary, she begins to tell it quickly and excitedly. —There was a statement that they needed a Spanish speaking paralegal for a criminal defense law firm. So I said this is for me and I applied, they called me back and that’s how it was, and when I arrived they told me “it’s that a person is needed to go see a client”, they still didn’t say who because the add (address) did not say. They tell me that it is for a case “that we have the person who is going to go to trial and our client does not speak English and we have to translate all the legal documents for the person. And it’s basically getting him ready for trial, so you have to go see him in jail every day.” And I said “well, no problem”.

The lawyer details that “Obviously they tell me who the person is but I (laughs) didn’t know very well who it was. “It’s Joaquin Guzman ‘El Chapo'”, They tell me and I’m like “aha”. I mean, the name sounded familiar to me. And good, obviously I get out of there and do my Google Search, because they left me intrigued, and when I start… forget it.

Mariel Colón says that when she found out who “El Chapo” was, she felt more like getting involved in the case. He saw it as an opportunity. And it is that for any lawyer who is passionate about criminal law, this was “The Case” to learn, to grow. “The Case”, period.

— So I was very happy and that’s how I started, and throughout that process, while I’m working with Mr. Guzmán as a paralegal I already swore, I became a lawyer and there he hired me to stay as a lawyer.

— Do you think that not knowing anything about El Chapo helped you not to have prejudices?

— I have no prejudice with my client. And it is that if I had (prejudices), I could not do what I do, that is why there are prosecutors who would never see themselves representing someone accused of a crime, and it is respected. I do not judge, nor is a client going to come to me who is going to say “I would not represent this person”. bring it on (Let’s do it), the more clients I can represent and help, for me it is welcome. I see it this way: when the rest of the world has turned its back on these people, and in a negative aspect, the fact that I am one of the few that has not done so fills me with great satisfaction.

— How was your first encounter with ‘El Chapo’?

— I went to the center alone, the lawyer who had hired me was supposed to accompany me, but I ended up going alone because that same day she loses her wallet. So I was already on my way and she tells me: “you know we are going to have to wait for me to come back and get these IDs”; and I said I’m not going to wait, so I went alone. Well, Mr. Guzmán is very nice and very respectful. We talk for hours because we both love to talk, so imagine. I’m still with him as a lawyer, so I think he likes me.

Mariel Colón also talks about how she was assigned to defend these two high-profile characters, in a world dominated by men and whites. That is why, for her, being one of the few Latinas, women, and in the criminal field with such high-profile cases at such a young age, is breaking barriers.

Even though that did not prevent her from running into many people who did not believe that she was capable of handling the case of the century, in fact, they even hinted that “who knows how it got there”.

He experienced a lot of professional jealousy on the part of colleagues or people from the governmentsay what “They thought he was the weak link, that they could abuse because he had no experience.” So in addition to the nerves, and all the spotlight, he had to deal with these men.

The Joaquín Guzmán case ended in July 2019 with a sentence of life imprisonment and an additional 30 years, in addition to the seizure of 12.7 billion dollars. Yes it hurt. She admits that she took a liking to “Chapo”: “of course”, she explains, if she spent 7 or 8 hours a day studying evidence with him. One of the few who could be with him in prison.

— The case was lost, and not only that, it was a life sentence. — I feel satisfied because I understand that we did everything possible and in the end, a jury decided. Yet we have not given up. Until we can no more to try to help our client.

However, Mariel’s relationship with the Guzmán family did not end with the ‘El Chapo’ case. The Puerto Rican would become the main lawyer for his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro. “We can’t even imagine” she says, and it is that in February 2021 she was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, accused of drug trafficking and other charges.

An arrest that was definitely surprising, since historically the wives of capos are not charged in the United States. Emma Coronel was even accused of helping her husband escape from prison in Mexico.

The lawyer says that the case was evidently different from that of her husband, since she had learned to develop a lot of patience and had gained experience in how to work with the Guzmán family and how to work under the pressure of the media eye.

— Mrs. Coronel is not only a client, I consider her a friend. In fact, we didn’t even imagine that she would be in that situation, and so we talked, we’re almost the same age, so obviously we share a lot of common themes and we spend a lot of time together. —But that, Mariel, Emma’s case, was a resounding success… —LThe positions were different and she assumed her responsibility very quickly, and that led to some benefits, she pleaded guilty and decided not to fight her case, contrary to her husband. The fact that she was a minor participant and therefore that there was a resource such as her escape valve allowed her to reach a lower sentence. And as I told you: she was a friend and you don’t want to see a friend in jail. That was something very happy and rewarding for me.

Mariel Colón recalls that these were her first two cases, which is why it was difficult to give her colleagues so much respect. as with the prosecutors, to be heard and to be taken into account. It was not an easy task but it was done and he continued to persevere. The key is not to be intimidated and that is precisely what I did.

Emma Coronel will be free next year, as a North American citizen who will have the decision to stay and live in the United States or return to Mexico with her daughters.

In the meantime, Mariel Colón has formed her law firm. Her website, sprinkled here and there with pink, and with photos where she is smiling and relaxed, which is far from other penalists, who pose seriously and with books.

the lawyer says that the plan is to hire more women, Hispanic women, also their goal is to be an example for young women who want to study areas largely dominated by men; she says that it is an example of what can be achieved.

doctor