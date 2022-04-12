“El Chavo del 8”: Chespirito’s controversial pedophile joke that few remember

Roberto Gomez Bonalos continues in the memory of the public for being an icon of restraint in Mexico, however, programs such as “El Chavo del 8” and the “Dr. Chapatin” have caused great indignation at the moment due to some “jokes” by those who are accused of normalizing violence against women and pedophilia.

These programs remained Mexican television for 50 years Under the argument that it was “white humor”, however, the public has pointed out that some of the dialogues contain alarming messages with which they promote homophobia and pedophilia.

This was the case with an episode of Dr. Chapatín that some Internet users remembered in TikTokin it also appear the actors Ramón Valdés, Marie Antoinette of the Snows and Rubén Aguirre under other characters while the question is raised about making women fall in love regardless of age.

“We have noticed that Dr. Chapatín makes women fall in love regardless of the age differenceWould you be able to marry a 28-year-old woman?”, they ask the doctor who replies “I prefer two of 14” generating supposed laughter from the public.

In another part of the sketch, he assures that it is a lie that he prefers underage girls, although when pointing out that the letter was sent by a minor under 12 years of age, he asks if she did not send her photograph.

Homophobia in “El Chavo del 8”

This was not the only chapter in the Roberto Gómez Bolaños programs that caused outrage among the public, as another starring the characters of Don Ramón and Professor Jirafales has been recalled where some pointed out that homophobia was evident.

In it, the character of Rubén Aguirre wants to tell Don Ramón that he is in love as a secret while he takes a part of his arm, which is taken by him as an insinuation, so he immediately launches the phrase “I’m going to Necaxca” .

Although the controversy exceeded fiction because some have also highlighted that Roberto Gómez Bolaños was against abortion, and that is that the Mexican producer also joined some campaigns against its decriminalization.

Fans have come out in defense of the also actor and husband of Florinda Meza arguing that it was another time, however, Internet users have demanded that he not return to the screen on social networks because they assure that they do not provide knowledge either.

