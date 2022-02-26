El Chavo del 8: this was Chespirito’s marriage with his first wife, Graciela Fernández

The Chavo of 8 It was one of the most watched Mexican productions in all of Latin America in recent years, and the characters created by the great actor and director Roberto Gómez Bolaños still live in the popular imagination of millions of viewers from all latitudes.

Roberto Gomez Bolanos better known as ‘Chespirito’, he was a complete artist and also a heartthrob. He was in a relationship with the actress Florinda Meza, who gave life to Doña Florinda in the Chavo del 8 series, until the day of her death, which was November 28, 2014.

but previously Roberto Gomez Bolanos He was married to Graciela Fernández, who in addition to being his first wife is the mother of his six children. They maintained their marriage for two decades, they were together from 1968 to 1989 when they divorced due to infidelity problems on the part of “Chespirito”.

Graciela Fernández was only 15 years old when she fell madly in love with Roberto Gomez Bolanos and he 22. She was seen on more than one occasion accompanying him on various tours, but the comedian was always surrounded by women and the rumors were unsustainable.

Florinda Meza herself commented in an interview that at the time they were friends and not a couple, she scolded him on more than one occasion for his behavior and attitude towards his wife at that time and defined Graciela as a great woman. . He at the same time clarified that while he was married to Graciela, Chespirito he showed her romantic intentions but she refused.

“I did not want to have relations with him because he was my boss and he had seven suitcases from the past, very heavy suitcases: a wife and six children,” Florinda Meza commented in an interview in which she detailed how the love between the two was born. When Chespirito was estranged from Graciela, Meza gave him a chance.