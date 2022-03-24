El Chavo del Ocho returns to the screen next to Eugenio Derbez

Mexico City.- El Chavo del Ocho will return to the screen to star alongside Eugenio Derbez in the launch of the new “Latino Como Tú” campaign.

During the DishLATINO commercial, titled Íconos, the character of El Chavo will be seen leaving a television to talk with the Mexican actor.

“This project with Eugenio and El Chavo gave us a unique opportunity to express the pride that we should all feel for the advances and contributions that we as Latinos have achieved,” said Alfredo Rodríguez, vice president of the Latino Center of Excellence at Dish Network.

Through Deepfake technology, a technique that uses Artificial Intelligence to alter a person’s face and modify facial features, DishLATINO replaced the face of an actor impersonating the face of Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

To carry out this campaign, Grupo Chespirito worked together to use the image of El Chavo in its advertising and promotions.

“It amazes me how through technology two icons of our culture can meet again. My father had great admiration for Eugenio’s courage to do new things, it was even reflected in a letter he wrote to him,” said Roberto Gómez Fernández, producer and CEO of Grupo Chespirito.

The commercial will be launched within the framework of the qualifying match between Mexico and the United States for the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup.