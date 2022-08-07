El Cherito, the last car assembled in El Salvador that has become a venture

This Saturday, August 6, was the third time that El Cherito appeared in a public event, this time in the so-called Car Show Lovers that took place within the framework of the August festivities of San Salvador. He did it transformed into a mobile cafe, where what was the bed of those pick-ups that were assembled in El Salvador in the 70s, is now the place where coffee, tea based on coffee husks and other similar drinks are prepared.









After an investment of several thousand dollars, Jorge Cruz has transformed it into a project that goes beyond being a rolling cafe. According to the also coffee producer, what was intended with the acquisition of the last of those 800 copies that were built in El Salvador between 1973 and 1975 on Salvadoran soil, is to demonstrate that in our country there is capacity, both to build a vehicle and to produce high quality coffee.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal



“El Salvador’s coffee is one of the best in the world, and several countries in the world recognize it. I am a coffee producer and I know and work with coffee producers from all over El Salvador. Here in El Cherito I offer those brands so that the people savor a good coffee and at the same time I appreciated El Cherito, which is the last car of its kind built with Salvadoran hands”, he commented.

This Saturday, El Cherito obtained authorization from the Mayor’s Office of San Salvador to be present at a massive car show that took place on Roosevelt Avenue. He had done it before at a Bitcoin event and at another of the Salvadoran Coffee Council. It was undoubtedly the oldest car among those present, and several of the attendees, both from the public that came to observe the event and the participants, recognized it.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal



“That’s Cherito,” some said, both young men and women of legal age. Some had seen it on social networks, but others said they saw them circulating through the streets of El Salvador years ago. “Where the San Marcos (San Salvador) market is, they assembled them, they also assembled buses,” said Carlos Roberto Díaz, one of the visitors to the event.

The blue-colored vehicle, which maintains its front part, doors, windows, chassis, dashboard details, cabin and suspension system intact, was somehow one of the attractions, despite not being a modern vehicle like the others that They participated, among them Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, some classic and others with many modifications and thousands of dollars invested. According to Jorge Cruz, there is a group of investors who want to produce more Cheritos, but with new technology and, if possible, with electric motors.

The Cherito brand was assembled in El Salvador by the Superior Factory of Central America, which also set up similar projects in Guatemala, where they were called “Chato”; in Honduras, known as “Compadre”; in Nicaragua, “Pinolero” and in Costa Rica, “Amigo”. The project of the 1970s intended to make available to farmers and producers of coffee, bananas, basic grains and other agricultural foods, cheap transport to be able to work in the fields, since despite being of a rustic structure, they had General Motors. Motors, 59 horsepower and load capacity of 590 kilograms.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal



“There weren’t many of them, but I saw them circulating on the streets of El Salvador. It’s worth seeing a copy here, now it’s a good collector’s car,” said Francisco Medina, another visitor to the car show. El Cherito has a Datsun 1300 engine and was searched for in several boneyards in the country, until they found the specimen that has survived over time.

Jorge Cruz will continue looking for other specimens in El Salvador to expand the fleet. Currently it has been equipped with solar panels to produce its own energy, which will be housed in a generator that is in customs.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal



This time they had difficulty putting to work the equipment that they have placed in the mobile cafe, which are roasters and other electrical equipment, since the mayor’s office did not want to install a power supply line only for El Cherito mobile. “We want to take El Cherito to events throughout El Salvador, so that people know it and new generations know that cars were built here in the past, as well as to publicize the quality of coffee produced in El Salvador” , concluded the entrepreneur and owner of the legendary automotive unit.