El Chicharito and his girlfriend debut as a couple on a red carpet

As one of the most outstanding footballers in the Galaxy, Javier Chicharito Hernandez He has attended various events in Los Angeles as a special guest, where he is quite a celebrity. Although he is very used to posing for red carpets, last night, the Mexican went to what, without a doubt, has become his most special because, for the first time, he paraded hand in hand with his girlfriend, nicole mcphersonwith whom he began to be romantically related at the end of 2021, when the Ecuadorian model said goodbye to the year next to the footballer on the beach of Todos los Santos, Mexico.

MORE RELATED NOTES

Dressed in their most stylish looks, El Chicharito and Nicole posed for the first time as a couple at a public event during the premiere of the documentary HBO, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynastymade in The Theater at Ace Hotel, an evening that will go down in history as one of the most special in their love story. For her debut on a red carpet as boyfriends, the soccer player and the model trusted her friend and fashion stylist, Hannah Ferrerwho was in charge of creating their looks: Nicole, used an elegant dress that combined with a bag Saint Laurentwhile the man from Guadalajara wore a set of shirt and satin pants with a very original print.

Through his Instagram account, El Chicharito shared an image in which he is seen posing with Nicole, to whom he dedicated a nice message of thanks: “Thanks for being in my life”, reads about the image that the model took up to publish in one of her stories on this social network. On her part, the model also shared an image from before arriving at the gala where the hands of the couple are intertwined. In this first public appearance, the soccer player and the model were very smiling and in love, because the chemistry that exists between them is obvious.

Nicole comes out in defense of Chicharito

After the couple made their relationship official on social networks, a few days ago, the press approached the model who, for the first time, offered an interview related to her courtship with the Mexican. Due to what was said about the beginning of her divorce with Sarah Kohan, mother of her two children, the accusations against the man from Guadalajara have not ceased, in this sense, Nicole took advantage of this meeting to defend her boyfriend whom she described as a great man: “(Everything that is said) is very far from the truth and it would be good if people do not add to what they think or see on networks. He is a great dad. I will just say that he is a wonderful person, that’s all.”commented to the cameras of Wake up America.

Ando lessons in maturity, the 28-year-old model used the cameras to ask for respect for Sarah Cohanmom of nala and Noahchildren of Chicharito, and put a stop to those who try to create, around their relationship, a negative narrative in relation to the Australian influencer: “You always have to respect the mother of your children and I respect her a lot, and that is, there is no reason to compare”, explained the Ecuadorian bluntly. For Nicole, motherhood is a very important facet, so she lets it be seen on her social networks where her son, a product of her relationship with her ex-husband, Reuben Austinwho is your priority.





