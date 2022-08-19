“El Compa”, the man who escaped from the DNCD in Winston Churchill in 2021, is extradited to the US

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) and the Attorney General’s Office handed over to the federal authorities of the United States, Cornelio Acevedo Rojas, (The Compa)who is being requested for extradition on charges of drug trafficking and distribution of narcotics to the Southern District of Florida.

This was reported by the DNCD in a press release, after President Luis Abinader order his extradition through decree 433-22.

El Compa left this Thursday afternoon on a private flight from the San Isidro Air Base, guarded by federal agents, bound for Florida, where he will be brought before a court on charges of international drug trafficking.

Acevedo Rojas, andIn January 2021, he managed to escape a chase on Winston Churchill AvenueNational District, when he resisted arrest and rammed the agents on board a jeep, who shot the tires.

In July of this year, anti-narcotics agents arrested Acevedo Rojas, on Dionisio Valera street, Bella Vista, National District, while traveling aboard a black Honda CRV SUV, license plate G-577142.