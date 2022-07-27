“El Compa” was a DEA capture target

Cornelio Acevedo Rojas, known as “the compa”, who was arrested this Monday by the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), was a capture target of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for its acronym in English, accused of drug trafficking in the United States and has few ties to the drug trafficking local.

This was revealed by sources linked to the investigation through which his capture took place, who affirm that, despite being Dominican, his main relationships are allegedly with the Mexican structures that traffic drugs to the United States, where he was charged for the which is required in the Southern District of Florida.

They indicate that Acevedo Rojas had been under surveillance for more than a year and in recent times it was determined that he was moving between the Santo Domingo Este municipality and the National District, where he was captured.

“the compa” was arrested by an operation mounted by the DNCD on Dionisio Valera street in the Bella Vista sector, National District, where he was traveling in a black Honda CRV SUV, license plate G-577142.

Through a press release, the DNCD recalled that in January 2021, Acevedo Rojas escaped persecution on Winston Churchill Avenue, National District, when he resisted the arrest and aboard a jeep he rammed his agents, who shot at the vehicle’s tires to stop him.

Then the accused left the Hyundai Tucson SUV, white, abandoned on Roberto Pastoriza street and entered one of the neighborhoods near the place.

“the compa“He is in the maximum security prison of the DNCD and it is expected that the process that will presumably culminate in his deportation to the United States to be processed for the accusations against him will begin.