El Conde, the new film by Pablo Larrain, presents its official trailer and cover art – CULTURIZARTE
countPablo Larrain’s new film, a horror satire that depicts a universe in which Augusto Pinochet (Jaime Waddell) is a 250-year-old vampire who, tired of being remembered as a thief, decides to die.
Today it unveiled the trailer, key art and confirmed its release on Netflix on 15 September, following its premiere in some Chilean cinemas on 7 September and its screening at the 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.
“I’ve spent years imagining Pinochet as a ghoul, a creature that doesn’t stop prowling through history, our imagination, and our worst dreams. The vampires neither die nor disappear, nor do the crimes or thefts of a tyrant who knows no justice end.”Lahren explains the concept behind the story, adding: “The brutal impunity that Pinochet represents was confronted directly, shown directly for the first time. For that we have used the language of satire and political farce.
In the words of Francisco Ramos, Netflix’s vice president of content for Latin America: «Our commitment to Chile and the Chilean audiovisual industry manifests itself powerfully with Pablo Larraín’s new film El Conde, whose gaze and universe brings us a unique, compelling and powerful film like all his cinematography. We are proud to be working with Pablo on this work, which will premiere in the official section of the Venice International Film Festival before reaching our members worldwide. From Chile and Latin America to the World”.
count It stars renowned Chilean actors Jaime Waddell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro and Paula Luchsinger, with Catalina Guerra, Martial Tagle, Amparo Noguera, Diego Muñoz and Antonia Zegers playing the Count’s children.
The film was shot entirely in Chile in four regions, including the Magallanes region and the former Ozy Harbor farm located in Chilean Antarctica, a place where they filmed in the middle of the southern winter and which gave life to the Count’s refuge. .
Summary
count is a black horror comedy that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film portrays Augusto Pinochet, a symbol of world fascism, as a vampire who lives in a dilapidated mansion on the frigid southern tip of the continent. After 250 years of life, feeding on evil to maintain his existence, Pinochet has decided to stop drinking blood and renounce the privilege of eternal life. He can no longer bear that the world should remember him as a thief. Despite the disapproving and opportunistic nature of her family, she finds new inspiration to live a life of critical and counter-revolutionary passion through an unlikely relationship.
Director: pablo larcen
Executive Producer: Juan de Dios Lahren, Pablo Lahren, Rocio Jadue
Production: fable
script: Pablo Larrain, Guillermo Calderon
mould: Jaime Waddell, Gloria Munchmayer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Catalina Guerra, Martial Tagle, Amparo Noguera, Diego Muñoz and Antonia Zegers.
