El Corte Inglés wants to enter the Cryptos to modernize

Last May, the company registered the name with the European Union Patent and Trademark Office under heading 36, which includes “financial, monetary and banking services”. In addition to a possible exchange, the company could develop its own Token to capitalize or its own cryptocurrency with which users of the El Corte Inglés card could make purchases. It would not be the first time that the company has its own currency. A few years ago, the company offered its customers the possibility of having physical money when making returns, it also used it as a form of payment for its employees so that they could make purchases in its centers.

The company led by Marta Álvarez Guil will break into the crypto market with the development of a platform that competes against Binance, CoinBase, Kucoin and the rest of the exchanges. A risky move considering that the rest of the “cryptos” exchange services have been on the market for many years and are precisely used by a young user profile that El Corte Inglés does not have. The new project will be developed by Deloitte, which is usually the consulting firm that the holding company relies on to undertake all kinds of initiatives, from dismissal plans to the search for new opportunities such as the acquisition of the Sánchez Romero supermarkets a few months ago.

Today, Binance is the queen of cryptocurrencies in Spain with more than 3 million active clients. Behind are other platforms such as Coinbase, Kraken, Kucoin or Crypto.com that have gained great popularity in recent years, especially after the huge amounts of money they have invested in advertising. Thus, for example, Crypto.com will be the exclusive sponsor of the Qatar World Cup of this winter and will also be of the superbowl this same year. For its part, Coinbase sponsored this year’s Super Bowl by paying 13 million euros and showing a QR for 60 seconds that bounced around the screen and caused an avalanche of visits that came to crash its servers. With all this economic capacity, it is difficult to think that Bitcor can become a viable exchange that competes against all these giants, especially since there are also national companies such as Criptan or Bit2me that have a great role. Precisely the latter has just rejected an acquisition offer by Coinbase.

Necessary modernization

The irruption of the trading giant in the cryptocurrency market is part of a accelerated modernization plan essential. Amazon has become an impossible rival to beat and other competitors are consolidating, such as PC Components, which with a strategic position in the technology sector are taking part of the pie in one of the niches that generate the most online sales in Spain. The problem with El Corte Inglés is that it has always tried to cover many segments, neglecting its core business. A simple example can be Telecor, which aspired to become a reference in the telecommunications sector and ended up closing the blind after a series of years in free fall. Months ago they also launched their own operator “Sweno” without too many expectations and the reality is that the data is being very discreet despite the fact that they have a partner like MásMóvil who is an expert in launching new brands on the market.

It is still early to know the specific details of Bitcor but today, if the public of cryptocurrencies is a profile between 18 and 35 years old and it is precisely the one that does not have El Corte Inglés, it seems complicated that it could have a path the adventure of the «cryptos».