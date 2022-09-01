El Cranc warms up with Holly Miranda at Es Claustre

September arrives and with itCranc Illa de Menorca begins to warm up engines. A festival that will be held in the final stretch of this month (on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th) but that this week is already in the news for its two presentation concerts. Yes Saturday is Christina Rosenvinge’s turn at the Teatre Principal in Maóthis Thursday will be the main stage of the festival, the Es Claustre terrace, which will host the first concert of the sixth edition.

An appointment for which there will be a performance by Holly Miranda, North American artist who will settle a debt with the Menorcan festival with her visit, since she was announced as one of the international stars for the 2020 edition. An event that ended up being held but that, due to the pandemic, could not count on foreign artists . She will finally perform tonight, starting at 9 pm, in Maó.

The American singer-songwriter has a remarkable resume behind her and has participated in festivals alongside renowned artists. «Holly Miranda has managed, in her almost 20-year career, to position herself as one of the most relevant voices of alternative american music», remember from the organization of the festival.

A member of bands such as The Jeaulous Girlfriends, her music has been featured on television series such as “The L Word”, “Grey’s Anatomy” or “CSI Miami”, among others. On the other hand, she has also played drums in The Singles, a rock group led by the well-known actress Scarlett Johansson.

He arrives in Menorca with the songs from his latest album, «A forest», released last year and the seventh title of his solo discography. An appetizer for what will undoubtedly be the most international version of the Menorcan independent music festival. An appointment for which the British Temples will be counted on (who repeat after their successful performance in 2019), the Mexicans Kevin Kaarl and Los Blenders or the Chileans Emilia and Pablo.