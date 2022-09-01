Entertainment
El Cranc warms up with Holly Miranda at Es Claustre
September arrives and with itCranc Illa de Menorca begins to warm up engines. A festival that will be held in the final stretch of this month (on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th) but that this week is already in the news for its two presentation concerts. Yes Saturday is Christina Rosenvinge’s turn at the Teatre Principal in Maóthis Thursday will be the main stage of the festival, the Es Claustre terrace, which will host the first concert of the sixth edition.