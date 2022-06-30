El Debate launches its Salud + Bienestar channel

On October 1, 2021, El Debate was relaunched. Eight months later, the newspaper has been growing in both content and audience. This Wednesday, El Debate begins a new path with the premiere of its first thematic portal: Salud+Bienestar.

Before the covid pandemic that we experienced a couple of years ago – and which still continues to a greater or lesser extent – ​​the health information It was already a priority in Spanish homes, something that was demonstrated after the arrival of the virus. At El Debate we are aware of the interest that this type of content generates in society and that is why we have reinforced our editorial commitment with a first thematic portal on health, in which we will attend major health issues.

Health and Wellness PortalPaula Arguelles

As important as health is well-being. It will be another key part of this new El Debate channel, in which we will provide special importance to nutrition, sport and psychology. We will ask ourselves questions and give answers because it is just as important to know what happens to us as why it happens.

Bieito Rubido presents the new El Debate channel: Salud + Bienestar

The channel, which is born with the scientific support from the faculties of Medicine and Pharmacy of the CEU, will feature informative articles and the advice of its specialists. It will have great reports, interviews and analysis from reputable experts in the field. The audiovisual bet It will be important, as it already is in El Debate, with video and podcast content.

The portal will also be a reference, reporting the latest studies, research and diseases that concern everyone. will bring another rigorous vision of the world of health and at the same time it will provide simple tips to carry out a healthy routine on a daily basis.