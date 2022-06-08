El Gordo y la Flaca exhibited Gerard Piqué together with two blondes: the Barcelona player’s mistakes do not stop coming out

Shakira reappeared a few hours ago. The paparazzi captured her and showed us how in the midst of all this chaos she has not lost her happiness or the ability to smile. You can see as here The Colombian knows that behind the glass of her vehicle there is an army of fans supporting her and even praying that she does not lose her peace of mind in the midst of all the pain.

It was the Catalan press that uncovered Gerard Piqué’s infidelity. It was the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez from “Mamarazzi” who blew the whistle. We were told that the central defender of Barcelona FC is dating a young blonde, 22 years old. That Shakira kicked him out of the house for being unfaithful, and that for weeks, therefore, they have been separated. And all thanks to the fact that the singer discovered everything. There were no longer unfounded rumours, speculations or malicious gossip. No. Now, they said that Shakira had evidence of deception in her power and she was not willing to endure such betrayal.

This has made many remember that old video that El Gordo y la Flaca shared a few years ago. Where Gerard Piqué appeared inside a vehicle. In this the player was not alone, no, no, no. Next to Piqué were two young blondes. He was in the vehicle with them, he was not seen interacting with the girls, but many said at the time: “Think wrong and you will be right.”

Here we share the video that has not stopped circulating on Instagram for several hours:

