‘El Grande’, wanted for killing a couple in Villa Mella, falls down after confronting the National Police

The National Police reported that a man who had been actively sought for almost a month, for the double homicide of a couple husband and wife in the Villa Mella sector, fell dead last night when confronting, along with another man, a patrol from the institution that was following him to arrest him.

The deceased is Víctor Manuel Montilla Jerez, alias “El Grande”, 32 years old, who lived in the Los Guaricanos sector, in the Santo Domingo Norte municipality.

As long as the wounded is Adonis Dolores, 26resident at the same address, who has a bullet wound in his left leg.

According to the preliminary report, both men were seen by the acting agents when they were traveling along kilometer 33 of the Las Américas highway, in a black Toyota Corolla car, and upon noticing the police presence, they dismounted from the aforementioned vehicle and They shot at the members of the investigative patrol (Dicrim).

Given this aggression, according to the preliminary report, The agents repelled the attack, and in this circumstance Montilla Jerez sustained the injuries that caused his death.and Dolores with the wound she presents.

“El Grande” was wanted by arrest warrant No. 530-2022-EMES-03351, for having killed the married couple Alberto Frometa, 30, and Alexandra Guzmán Rodríguez, 25, in the Los Platanitos neighborhood of Villa Mella.

The criminal action was captured on video and posted on social networks.

In the possession of the deceased fugitive, a Smith & Wesson brand pistol, caliber 9mm, serial No. TSZ0725MD5906, and a cell phone were seized. In addition, he appears in the police files with a record for merchandise trafficking and another for theft, both from 2017.

Meanwhile, an MP25 pistol, caliber 25, with illegible numbering, was seized from his wounded companion, which he was carrying illegally, for which will be placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry, for the corresponding legal purposes as long as your health conditions allow it.

“More details will be provided in due course, as the investigation progresses,” the police said.