El Heraldo de Coatzacoalcos – Access to Isla Lobos is closed due to a case of avian flu

After avian flu was detected in a bird found dead on an island of the “Lobos” reef system in the Gulf of Mexico, access to visitors and workers was closed to the site following a notice from the port captain to the Secretary of the Navy. In Tuxpan..

Through a notice issued on November 6, the Port Captaincy of Tuxpan confirmed to the maritime community that the Directorate of the Lobos Tuxpan Reef System Flora and Fauna Protection Area has taken into account the recommendation of Sanitation Jurisdiction No. II.

“Due to the results of avian influenza in a dead bird on Isla de Lobos, access to it should be closed to tourists and access should be restricted to personnel working in the area,” the warning said.

Lobos Island is located in the Gulf of Mexico 14 km east of Tamiahuaia, it is part of the Norveracruzano reef system that begins in Tuxpan and has an area of ​​2.5 km2.

Lobos Island is considered the largest island in Veracruz that allows access to tourism, in addition to being the closest island to the central region of the country.

There is uncertainty among tourism service providers because travel to these islands is one of the main attractions for visitors to Tuxpan and Tamiahua.

So far, health officials have not released much information and expect related laboratory and field studies to be conducted among more birds in the reef system to determine the severity.