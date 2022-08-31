“El Hormiguero 3.0″ signs Omar Montes and announces its first guests

There are only five days left until “El Hormiguero 3.0″ returns to the screens of Antena 3 for its 17th season. Among the novelties, the opening dance, the visit of Chanel in the first program of the 5th Monday and a new battery of guests of all colors.

The program presented by Pablo Motos starts its new season next Monday after closing as the leader of its slot for the eighth consecutive year last year. The program maintained last year with an average audience share of 15.6% and reached 2.4 million viewers, its second best historical result, crowning itself once again as the most watched format of the night despite the numerous formats who have passed through this strip in the competition.

‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ starts its 17th season next Monday, September 5. And, like every year, the new course begins with many new features. The Argentine actress and singer Lali Espósito will be a “life coach” who will give advice and open new debates on the issues that matter most to us, but which we do not dare to talk about. For his part, Omar Montes will make a section that, in the words of Pablo Motos, “sOnly he is capable of defining”.

Another novelty is that this year, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ will give away a car every 15 days. Going to the public to the program is an exciting experience, but, in addition, now they will be able to take ‘The Flexicar car if they manage to pass the new tests that the program team has designed.

The Anthill. The movie

Like every season, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ will begin with a film shot throughout the year with some of the stars who have passed through the program. This year ‘Hormigocean’s Eleven’ premieres: the ‘El Hormiguero 3.0′ team has to infiltrate a casino to recover an essential object for the program. If they don’t get it, there will be no season 17…

The Antena 3 program has prepared a very special week to start the new season of the program. ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ will begin the course with Chanel. The singer will sit next to Pablo Motos again after triumphing in Eurovision. On Tuesdaythe program will receive the journalist Sonsoles Onegawhich is already preparing its landing on Antena 3 with a new space. On Wednesdaythe program will include the visit of Peace Padilla. The comedian returns to ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ after several years without going through the program. The first week she will close it Quevedo, the artist of the moment and that tops the music charts around the world.

The usual collaborators of the program In ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ the usual collaborators who have made this program the most watched of the night will follow: Pilar Rubio, El Monaguillo, Carlos Latre, El Justiciero Resines, Luis Piedrahita, Nuria Roca (with the section ‘What happened and what the headlines say’), the Magician Yunke, Jorge Salvador, Suko (The Technological Spy), Dani Fontecha (with the tricks to make life easier), and the Openbank Card. The Comedians’ Gathering, with Luis Piedrahita, El Monaguillo and Marron. Crossing the line, with Pablo Motos. The current gatherings, with Cristina Pardo, Tamara Falcó, Nuria Roca, El Contromico Juan del Val, Rubén Amón, María Dabán and Miguel Lago.

The star section of the programScience with Brown, will be a key piece this year, since, during the two years of the pandemic, restrictions have prevented bringing the most cutting-edge science from other countries. This season we will finally see the latest technological advances on the planet. And of course the brilliant Ants: Trancas, Canyons and Petancas.

During its last season, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ has remained the leader in its slot with a 15.6% share and an average of 2,388,000 viewers, achieving a distance of more than 5 points over its direct competitor. A distance that widens more in commercial target, where ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ marks a great 17.1% in this course. The Antena 3 program is a powerful showcase through which an average of 5.4 million unique viewers pass each day. The format led by Motos it achieves excellent results in all age targets and stands out very positively among viewers aged 25 to 34, with an average audience share of 15.7%. In addition, it stands out in communities such as Madrid (19.3%), Castilla y León (18.7%), Murcia (18.7%), Aragón (17.8%), Castilla-La Mancha (17.4%) or Andalusia (17.1%).

The best showcase of television

Like every year, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ shows the most desired faces for any television program. This season, the Antena 3 program has been attended by national and international personalities from sports, culture, politics and entertainment such as Tom Holland, Marc Márquez, Alexia Putellas, Carlos Alcaraz, Rosalía, Penélope Cruz, Maluma, Marcelo, Gerard Piqué or TheGrefg. Throughout its history and its more than 2,500 programs, ‘El Hormiguero 3.0′ has seen nearly 3,000 renowned guests. Of these, 1,350 belong to the field of cinema, 620 musicians, 221 from the world of sports and 750 from other sectors such as television, journalism, the police or literature. Of the total, almost 400 have been international visits. Great names of international cinema have passed through the program such as Will Smith, Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Ben Stiller, Will Ferrer, Cameron Diaz, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Kristen Stewart, Jenniffer Aniston, or Jenniffer Lawrence. Also important names in world music such as Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Shakira, Lenny Kravitz, Alejandro Sanz, Nicky Jam, Ricky Martin, Taylor Swift, Enrique Iglesias, Rosalía, Maluma, Ed Sheeran, Michael Buble, Alicia Keys or Kylie Minogue.