“El Hormiguero 3.0″ signs Omar Montes and announces its first guests

There are only five days left until “El Hormiguero 3.0″ returns to the screens of Antena 3 for its 17th season. Among the novelties, the opening dance, the visit of Chanel in the first program of the 5th Monday and a new battery of guests of all colors.

The program presented by Pablo Motos starts its new season next Monday after closing as the leader of its slot for the eighth consecutive year last year. The program maintained last year with an average audience share of 15.6% and reached 2.4 million viewers, its second best historical result, crowning itself once again as the most watched format of the night despite the numerous formats who have passed through this strip in the competition.

‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ starts its 17th season next Monday, September 5. And, like every year, the new course begins with many new features. The Argentine actress and singer Lali Espósito will be a “life coach” who will give advice and open new debates on the issues that matter most to us, but which we do not dare to talk about. For his part, Omar Montes will make a section that, in the words of Pablo Motos, “sOnly he is capable of defining”.

