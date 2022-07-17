“El Macotazo” a project to improve and get to know the country

From the synergies of seven high school students and their love for parties and internal tourism, “La Gente” was born, today a foundation from which “El Macotazo” germinated, one of the most effective impact projects in the Dominican Republic, directed to children and young people.

“La Gente is a group of friends that emerged in a very organic and spontaneous way, carrying out excursions and festive activities to promote healthy fun. And by recognizing the convening power created, they came up with the idea of ​​using those meetings to continue calling their acquaintances, but with the initiative of bringing toys to them”, according to Julio Pérez, president of the organization, the beginning of the history of the cluster.

With those first donations raised in a drink in 2010 when tourism was not recognized on Instagram or any other social network, they set out on their first route, but with something to deliver to the community that gave them shelter during that weekend.

“Our idea was to celebrate Christmas festivities in an unknown community every year. We took a liking to travel to the corners of this country and that led us to meet the Dominican from town; to that being that he offers you his house without knowing you and that he lets you sleep there”. For these reasons explained by Pérez, the foundation promised not to travel empty-handed.

With that first experience they expanded the range of donations. Now they also brought school supplies, seeing education as the most effective method for the visited communities to develop.

The first call for the collection of school supplies was also a drink. Element that stands out, because it was their identity at the beginning as a youth group promoting parties.

Pérez reflects: “Sometimes we want to demonize the young person who is having fun and is having a good time and likes urban music, but they forget that the same energy that this young person has can be channeled for the benefit of society.”

Setting himself as an example, he continued: “We were fine on the street, and from there our project El Macotazo was born.”

Despite the fact that this plan became more relevant over time, the fact of not giving up the parties became an impediment to becoming a foundation. However, with maturity and the experiences lived, the merits that are attributed to him today were achieved.

A mark

Pérez considers the Foundation as a brand. Today it is made up of more than 300 volunteers who come with the aim of living the macotista experience.

“I have had the opportunity to represent the Dominican Republic in the United States, Brazil, Haiti, Mexico and Panama. We have come this far with our project, because it is a model of sustainability, an impact generator that makes us feel proud of what was born as a game that could go so far”.

“Twelve years of the Macotazo”

El Macotazo is the name of the activities carried out to deliver notebooks in the chosen communities during a weekend. In these locations, the foundation holds talks and meetings with children, in addition to their presence as adventurers leading them to discover a town that few visit, but that is full of life and opportunities.

To date, 80 communities have been visited, 25,000 people have been impacted, and 85,000 notebooks have been delivered. For this year, which will carry out the twelfth delivery of supplies, its goal is to reach five more communities.

Pérez says that “El Macotazo” is my oldest son. “La Gente” is a brotherhood of seven friends who founded it without intending it to be a social project. We are compadres, partners and colleagues from high school.”

Educate through tourism

“The Dominican Republic is considered a country that lives off tourism, which provides economic benefits, but not a good education,” says Pérez, referring again to the tourism they have carried out with the idea of ​​improving conditions in these places.

He understands that the notebook is the excuse to reach young people and show them that outside of that town there are opportunities for growth. This is a symbol to change the way of thinking to the point that they question what they want for their life and plan for that.

That is why Pérez affirms: “The model is attractive, because we always have young people who want to participate motivated by the issue of traveling, getting to know the country in a fun and economical way, in addition to having a social impact.”

Far from the city

All the volunteers of “La Gente” carry out the collection of supplies in Santo Domingo, but the deliveries are always far from the city, regardless of the obstacles that these young people may encounter along the way. For those cases, they apply the motto “Action before the complaint” as a stamp and that makes them work perfectly.

“The deliveries are not compared to anything. Nor the fact of leaving the city for a weekend to meet people. The important thing is to see that the volunteers become a hope and a light for that people. There are no words to express what it feels like. People don’t tell you as such, but when you see the grateful face of a smiling child, it means a lot. That child wants to express his satisfaction because the group is with him and gives him an opportunity”.

behind the state

Despite the work carried out by these young people in favor of education in vulnerable communities, they have not managed to be part of the Nation’s budget or any other government support.

On several occasions they carried out the processes without positive results. Discouraged by the loss of time and money, they ended up investing that in their projects and continuing their work without government support.

“We have had the support of many people and small companies, such as the Ramos group, an ally for several years,” he stressed.

next collection

The collection of school supplies will be July 30 at the Botanical Garden and the invitation is addressed to the whole family: bring a pencil, an eraser or a notebook and have a good time.

How to be a volunteer?

“La Gente” is very accessible and is maintained because it is part of the myth and its principles. The way in which a person can volunteer is by communicating through their social networks @lagentedo as the fastest way and a form on their website: “To sweat in the Macotazo”.