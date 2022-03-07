‘El Mago’ and his network sold false passports to criminals around the world | Judicial

The Attorney General’s Office, Migration Colombia and the Embassy of the United States carried out an operation in Bogotá in which an illegal organization dedicated to the falsification and commercialization of documents such as passports was dismantled, international COVID-19 vaccination certifications and driving licences.

This gang of international thieves was led by William Estrada, aka ‘The Magician’who supposedly received via postal service the documents that were stolen or lost in different airports and cities of the world.

‘El Mago’, according to investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office, was in charge of modifying identities, photographs of documents and then his alleged accomplices were in charge of selling them to people with judicial records, criminals, drug traffickers and swindlers in Romania, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina and the United States.

There were even codes used by the alleged members of the network of El Wizard to receive custom orders and prepare passports of different nationalities.

For example, as explained by the prosecutor in the case, Colombians were called ‘Caliche’, Mexicans ‘hat’, Spanish ‘bullfighter’, French ‘tower’, and Argentines’Maradona’, ‘Higuain’ or ‘Messi’among many other codes.

The investigation shows that for one document they charged up to $1,800,000. The six people were captured in Bogotá, three accepted the charges brought against them by the Prosecutor’s Office and were sent to jail and the others to home detention.

Further, covers for passports of various nationalities were seized, abundant documentation, stamps, rolls of holograms, machinery and a significant number of storage devices.