“El marginal 5″ arrives on Netflix: all about the last season of the Argentine series | SKIP-INTRO

Netflix released the trailer for the fifth and final season of “the fringe”. He also revealed that the premiere date will be next May 4. One day before, Juan Minujin He had already advanced through a post on his social networks the announcement of the countdown to the expected outcome of the Argentine fiction.

“Shall we start the countdown? # elmarginal5”, wrote the Argentine actor, causing the immediate reaction of the people who follow the story of Pastor and the Borges brothers.

What to expect from the fifth and final season?

So far there are no further details about the story of the fifth season. However, after the end of the fourth part released on January 19 of this year, we can say that this installment was like a kind of bridge to the grand finale of the story.

And it is that with almost all the new dead characters, the fifth part is the one indicated to put face to face the original enemies who fought each other in the first season. Pastor against Antín, Borges against Pastor and also against the new director; and Diosito trying to see which way to go in this outcome.

Juan Minujin (Pastor) and Nicolás Furtado (Diosito) in a scene from the fourth season of “El marginal”. Photo: Netflix

With Pastor again in Old Bridgewe hope that this character can finally take revenge on Antin and managed to clear his name after being betrayed by judges and police in the first season. The one who escapes again is already very used and it is now Emma’s life and the recovery of her children that will move him in this next ending.

Gerardo Antín (Gerardo Romano) and Capece (Jorge Lorenzo) in El Marginal 4. Photo: Netflix

From Godit is almost certain that he will return to prison, the interesting thing now would be to see him with a different attitude towards Mario and Pastor. From the first, I hope you distance yourself and achieve personal growth and from the second, define what you feel for him once and for all.

With Antín at the head of Puente Viejo, this prison aims to become the new pigpen of the corrupt director.

The question is What is Antín’s weak point and what can make him fall definitively?

With Mario again as leader of the prison, something similar happens with Antín. And it is that Diosito already told him in the fourth season: “You are the boss of what? From this shit? referring to Old Bridge. Revealing Borges’s past could be a point in favor of Borges on his way to get to know him better and see what his real objective in life is, beyond the title of “big boss” of Puente Viejo.

Claudio Rissi as Borges and Gerardo Romano as Antin in El Marginal – Season 4. Photo: Julieta Horak/Netflix © 2021

What did we see in the fourth season?

Through 8 episodes, this new installment begins with the arrest of Pastor, after he escaped from San Onofre in the last chapter of season one. The intention of this character, played by Juan Minujín, was to escape to a new country with Emma (Martina Gusmán) and her two young children, but the plan did not go as expected and once locked up in Puente Viejo, the hell of the confinement darkens again any attempt at hope.

Punishment, physical abuse by the new prison director is what Pastor has to endure in this new season, but in the midst of this uncertainty, a new escape plan falls into his hands. It is a map hidden in the Old Bridge itself, which reveals how to escape from this prison alive.

Martina Gusman (Emma) and Juan Minujin (Pastor) in El Marginal 4. Photo: Netflix

With Brian (Ignacio Quesada) helping him in this escape plan and even Diosito himself, who after learning that Mario is not his brother but his father decides to ally with Pastor, it will be this trio who will find the long-awaited freedom behind a drainage box. .

However, and as always happens in “El marginal”, things do not turn out as planned and Pastor is imprisoned again, Emma is mortally wounded and Diosito has apparently managed to escape.

What was the end of the characters of the fourth season?

Shepherd and Emma

As we have already anticipated above, Pastor ends up being arrested by the police just minutes after having escaped from Puente Viejo with Diosito. The former policeman says goodbye to his former enemy after several hours of walking through a drain that empties near a river in the city.

Saying goodbye to Diosito, Pastor goes looking for Emma but is surprised to find that his girlfriend is bleeding to death after being stabbed by his ex-wife, a drug addict who has allied with Antín. With the woman mortally wounded in his arms and without her son Lucas (stolen by the former couple), Pastor has no choice but to surrender and beg Antín and company to call an ambulance to save the life of the former psychologist from San Onofre. .

Nicolás Furtado (Diosito) in a scene from “El marginal 4”. Photo: Netflix

God

Unlike Pastor, Diosito (Nico Furtado) manages to escape from Puente Viejo. At least that’s what we see in the final chapter of the fourth season. But there is a whole story behind this escape and it is that the youngest of the Borges has discovered that Mario is not his brother but his father.

Scenes from “The Marginal”. Photo: Netflix

mario borges

Mario Borges decided to finally confess to Diosito the truth about his origins. But as expected, his brother’s reaction has been to reject him and ally himself with Pastor, one of his great enemies. It should also be noted that ‘Marito’ has been suffering from a heart condition, so it would not be unusual for him to end up in a hospital or dead in the fifth season. But not everything is bad for the ‘fat’, with the death of Coco and his family as well as the disappearance of the director of Puente Viejo, this is now the absolute leader of the prison. Well, along with Antín.

Scenes from “The Marginal”. Photo: Netflix

Antin

From the first chapter of the fourth season of “El marginal” it was clear to us that Antín (Gerardo Romano) would get away with his plan to lead Puente Viejo. After looking for a thousand ways to put Benito Galván (Rodolfo Ranni) between a rock and a hard place, he finally achieves his mission and is appointed director of the new prison.

coconut and family

Coco aimed to be one of the great baddies of Puente Viejo in this fourth season but it was not like that. The Borges put them in check several times and ended up separating their beloved family with several stab wounds. They all ended up dead and only Bardo, Coco’s son-in-law, made it out alive.

It is worth mentioning here that Bardo wanted to take revenge on his feared father-in-law after he murdered a security guard that he secretly loved.

galvan

This is another of the characters of the new season of which it was expected that many shadows could be uncovered. Pederast, abuser and director of Puente Viejo, this respectable man before his family and society, ended up shooting himself in the head after Antín told him that after mishandling the prison, he would replace him. Nothing else was said about his taste for minors and the secrets he keeps, nor was it the cause of his suicide.

new images

In addition to the trailer for the fifth season of “The Marginal”, Netflix revealed some new images from the latest installment.

Abel Ayala and Juan Minujín in a scene from “El marginal 5” / Netflix

Nico Furtado in a scene from “The Marginal 5” / Netflix

DATA

The first three seasons of “the fringe” are available in Netflix. Watch the trailer for the fourth installment HERE

The season 5 premiere of “the fringe”, There is no set date yet.

