El Mayito Gordo, son of El Mayo Zambada, is released in the US

Ismael Zambada Imperial, The Mayito Gordoeldest son of Ishmael The May Zambada García, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, was released this Thursday, July 21, in the United States, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons of the neighboring country.

The eldest son of The May He was held in the San Diego Metropolitan Detention Center, in the state of California, since he was extradited in December 2019, but this Thursday he left said prison.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of California ordered Zambada Imperial various conditions in his new legal status, such as not committing another federal, state or local crime.

Not unlawfully possess a controlled substance, submit to a drug test within 15 days of release, and at least two periodic tests, as determined by the court. You will also need to participate in a domestic violence program.

Just last June 24, Zambada Imperial was sentenced to nine years in prison by Judge Danna Sabraw, of the Federal Court for the Southern District of California. Earlier, in April 2021, he pleaded guilty to importing and distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the United States.

To the Mayito Gordo was taken as credit from November 2014, when was captured in Culiacan, Sinaloaby elements of the Secretary of the Navy, so only land there remains a little more than a year of sentencewhich will serve on parole.

Ismael Zambada’s son was accused of conspiring to transport the drug and then launder and transfer the proceeds to Mexico “for the benefit of members of the Sinaloa Cartel and associates.”

In the same accusation appear Ismael Zambada Sicairos, Mayito Skinnyand Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, son of El Chapo Guzmán, both fugitives from justice.

Known for flaunting his life on social media, Zambada Imperial is the third son of The May Zambada facing a process in the United States.

The first was Vicente Zambada Niebla, arrested in Mexico in 2009 and extradited a year later to Illinois, where his indictment is pending. He was sentenced in May 2019 to 15 years in prison, to be served in 2024.

However, according to official documents, he is no longer in the custody of the United States prison system, so it is likely that, as a protected witness, he is already free.

He was followed by Serafin Zambada Ortiz, It will be, arrested in November 2013 when he tried to cross on foot into the United States through the Nogales international bridge. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and on September 11, 2018, he left prison to return to Mexico.

