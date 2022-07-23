“El Mayito Gordo”, the narco who showed off his luxuries on Twitter

Ismael Zambada Imperial, “El Mayito Gordo”, one of the sons of drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, was released from a medium-security federal prison in California, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported.

The capo’s son was sentenced to nine years in prison for two drug trafficking charges, which meant his next release for the time he was detained in Mexico and the United States.

The judge said that the sentence is “sufficient but not more than necessary”, El Mayito Gordo was captured in Mexico in 2014 and extradited in 2019.

“El Mayito Gordo” is the son of “El Mayo” and Margarita Imperial, his second relationship. In addition, he is the brother of Serafín Zambada Imperial, who was speculated that he had crashed in Sonora last April, which was not finally confirmed.

The social networks of the children of “El Mayo”

In 2021 he pleaded guilty to importing and distributing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana to the United States and although there were some versions that “El Mayito Gordo” was not involved in drug trafficking, some photos uploaded by himself to social networks evidenced his life of luxury .

The images featured luxury cars, gold-plated weapons and wild animals as pets.



Serafin and El Mayito Gordo

Both “El Mayito Gordo” and Serafín Zambada used social networks to show off their luxuries. Even the use of Twitter was one of the clues for the authorities to arrest Serafin, who was released shortly after, in 2018.

