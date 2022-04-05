El Mayor Clásico changes its artistic name

Urban artist Emmanuel Reyes no longer wants to be known as the greatest classicbut from now on it will be known as “The body of desire”.

He said that in an “official” way he wants to be named in such a way. The urban exponent has always been concerned about his physical image. For that reason, after performing a few cosmetic touch-ups at the surgeon, he finds himself showing his results because “definitely now he has ‘the body of desire‘ inside of urban music“.

This was announced through a press release sent to the media.

With this, the artist has understood that in his career the image is extremely important, to continue adding successes within his career, giving it a different and more aesthetic twist.

After the reconciliation with the urban singer the alpha and proceed to carry out the successful collaboration of the theme “Galapin”El Mayor has decided to continue conquering achievements, with new themes and collaborations, being clear about being able to meet his short-term goals.

One of his next projects is the idea of ​​holding a concert in the UnitedPalacesomething that he has been formulating for a long time and with which he is working to make it a reality, according to the note.

As Easter is approaching, the interpreter of “Ricky Ricón” is getting ready to show off his gleaming “Bod of Desire” and, as always, continue to bring the quality of his good music.