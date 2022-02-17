El Mayor Clásico undergoes surgery: “Few urbanites admit their aesthetic touch-ups”

The well-known urban artist El Mayor Clásico has once again given something to talk about, this time by undergoing a surgical procedure known as “Spartan Body” performed by the plastic and reconstructive surgeon Eduardo Veras.

The procedure that consists of highlighting or defining the muscular group of the anterior abdomen, the back and the arms comes to life on the figure of the interpreter “My Body is Rulay”, with this the interpreter who rests, elevates his career to the highest level with a high projection of his image, being in perfect health.

El Mayor Clásico had been dealing with being overweight for years and despite hiding it, it already had consequences on himself. “I live from my image, the brands request me and I am also an actor, I understood that I had to do it, it was time, it is not only an aesthetic issue, it is about my health that was at stake, which was visible in the stagings. scene, he no longer had the same physical performance as before,” the artist said in a press release.

Undoubtedly, Emmanuel Reyes, the first name of El Mayor Clásico, has been surrounded by eccentricities throughout his career. From his particular personality, his hair style, his Robin Jeans collection in which he invested approximately two million Dominican pesos, the sneakers valued at 2.8 million.

The largest chain in the Caribbean and now with this decision breaks with the paradigm that men have physical exercise as their only option, after the silence of some who have undergone similar aesthetic procedures. “By having this procedure done, I want to be an example for my colleagues, there are very few urban people who accept their aesthetic touch-ups. However, there are many who need it and do not dare out of fear, I want all the men who need it and my followers to understand that our health must be more important than everything and if you have to make this decision to take care of yourself, take it, no matter what they are going to think, we must break with those myths that do nothing but delay us, “he said.

When asked about his next projects after this procedure, El Mayor Clásico stressed that he feels grateful for his career, and mentioned the busy schedule that he sold out during December, as well as throughout the year. He is currently preparing for upcoming international tours in Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, the United States and Spain, in addition to the release of the summer song “Llegó tu para.

Without a doubt, a safer Mayor of the Classics awaits us, with better aesthetics in his image and better performance in his performances.