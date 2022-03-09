El Mesón Sándwiches will open this year more restaurants in Puerto Rico and the United States

Under the slogan “More Puerto Rican, nobody”, the Puerto Rican chain El Mesón Sándwiches launches its new marketing campaign for 2022 and announces the opening of restaurants during the first half of this year, in which it commemorates the half century of its foundation.

Felipe Pérez Grajales, president of the companyindicated that in the next two months they will inaugurate their 40th restaurant, which It will be at El Molino Shopping Center on highway PR 54 in the municipality of Guayama.

Also, before the end of May will open another El Mesón Sándwiches in the state of Florida. It will be in Lake Nona and will be the fourth established by the chain outside of Puerto Rico.

Each of these restaurants will generate 50 direct jobs and the recruitment process has already begun.

By the end of 2022, El Mesón Sándwiches will have 41 establishments, between Puerto Rico and Florida, and is already planning the construction of another one in the new Gardens of Millennia development in Orlando.

“Our mission gains strength every day: provide the best service and serve the highest quality sandwich, as quickly as possible, in a family atmosphere for all our guests,” said Pérez Grajales, recalling that his father and founder of the chain, Mr. Felipe Pérez Valentínfrom the beginning established the practice of calling customers by name, an action that the chain continues to carry out when taking the order of its guests.

El Mesón Sándwiches continues to be a family business, according to its president, but now with a much larger family made up of more than 1,500 waiters, which is the term the company uses to refer to employees.

“We are proud to have an excellent work team that is an essential part of the success achieved and we appreciate the loyalty and patronage of our guests, whom we have served with the commitment that characterizes us for the past 50 years.”

Pérez Grajales indicated that the advertising campaign will have multiple activities throughout the year, and will also include surprises, with the aim of thanking customers and commemorating its first 50 years of operations.

El Mesón Sándwiches founded its first restaurant in 1972 in the city of Aguadilla under the vision of the businessman Mr. Felipe Pérez Valentín. Through these 50 years it has evolved, and today it offers an extensive menu of sandwiches, all-day breakfasts and 100% Puerto Rican coffee.

In June 2015, he opened his first restaurant outside the island, in the city of Orlando, Florida. The chain contributes to important social causes and has been present in times of crisis in the country.

In 2012, Travel + Leisure magazine recognized this family business as one of the best fast food chains in the world. Today, El Meson Sandwiches is the first and largest Puerto Rican fast food chain.