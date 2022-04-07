El Micha and Bad Bunny: there will finally be a collaboration

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

The Cuban rapper El Micha announced on his Instagram profile the new collaboration with Bad Bunny. The song “Yo pago” that was initially thought for the album “YHLQMDLG” by Conejo Malo will now be the piece that unites the Cuban and the Puerto Rican in a collaboration.

Micha announced the news with a screenshot of the Genious website, responsible for promoting news from the world of music, and which had previously anticipated the possibility of both musicians working together two years ago.

Photo: RRSS

Many fans quickly ran to congratulate the Cuban musician on the news. So did his colleagues like La Diosa, and El Chulo, who wished him that this collaboration would come out, which he described as “crazy”. All the comments agree that it is great news, not only for El Micha, but for the Cuban urban genre in general.

So far, according to the Genious website itself, the song has already been registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

The Cuban rapper signed a contract, some time ago, with the Puerto Rican record company Rottweilas Inc., belonging to the renowned urban artist José Fernando Cosculluela Suárez (Cosculluela).

From that moment, El Micha saw his career and international projection rise, collaborating with several renowned singers such as Gilberto Santa Rosa and maintaining an active link with his colleagues in the genre inside and outside the island. However, at present he works with the Jungl Studios label, also run by Cosculluela and Jaime.

Micha would not be the first Cuban exponent to record with the idol Bad Bunny. Before, in 2016, El Taiger did it, as part of that great collaboration that occurred in the remix of his song “Coronamos”. By then, Bad Bunny was already an icon of Latin trap, but he did not reach the levels of fame and influence that he has right now. It is because of the sales, music awards and the millions of reproductions that his songs have that makes his decision to approach El Micha an event.