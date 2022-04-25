El Pachá to Rochy RD: “You fell into a hook, brother”

The communicator Frederick Martínez “el Pachá” was concerned about the judicial situation in which the rapper Rochy RD finds himself with the Dominican justice and the accusation made by the Public Ministry of ‘sexual abuse’ against a 16-year-old minor who allegedly had committed the leader of the “Wawawa”.

Through his space “Pégate y Gana con el Pachá’, the animator, in his segment “That’s how he thinks”, assured that:

“I’m worried about Rochy. He’s going to fuck a goofy Rochy, coercive measures. Everything stops”, said the Pachá, as soon as he added that “an experienced person is speaking to him. I love that boy very much, I was worse than him. The environment, the orientation. Does Rochy have to go through this to look for a handler, someone to guide him?”, he asked himself.

In that sense, he established that the rapper is the most important artist, currently, of the Dominican urban genre. “God willing that the Lord put his hand on him on Sunday because nothing more than a miracle of God saves Rochy RD”, he limited.

Frederick gave as an example his case that he is out of jail because he recorded the conversation of a lawyer who intended to charge him with “sexual harassment.”

“A woman who wanted to become famous, wanted 5 minutes of fame after she invited me to a hotel”, he let off steam, at the same time, noting that his wife at that time “supported me”.

In the end, the Pachá asked to ‘pray’ for Aderly Oviedo Ramírez “Rochy” because in his opinion “this little problem is ugly for the photo”.

“Hell, you fell into a hook brother so much that you were told, he already took a hook, prisoner,” he said.

