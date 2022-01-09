El Paìs: “Naples is in turmoil for the farewell of Insigne, Maradona’s successor in the hearts of the fans”

The Spanish newspaper devotes half a page to the departure of Lorenzo defined as a football star. He will earn twice as much as Beckham. Doubts about settling into glacial Toronto

Db Torino 06/01/2022 – Serie A football championship / Juventus-Napoli / photo Daniele Buffa / Image Sport in the photo: Lorenzo Insigne

El Paìs devotes half a page to Insigne’s passage to the Toronto Football Club which – the Spanish newspaper immediately recalls – closed last season in penultimate place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, the United States championship. The title of the article is nothing short of emphatic: “A soccer star in Toronto”. The journalist – Diego Torres – must greatly appreciate Insigne, he defines him as “the most creative player of the Italian national team who won the last European championship”.

El Paìs, drawing on the traditional bible of clichés, writes that “Naples is in turmoil” (we translate so convulsion). He even defines him as Maradona’s successor.

Few football environments are on the border where sacred and profane feelings are diluted. Successor to Maradona in the place occupied by the most adored idols of Italy’s most mythical fans, the little Insigne (1.63m) is about to end his relationship in a tragic way that feeds the history of his community.

El Paìs reports the signature in the hotel in Rome, the contractual dispute with De Laurentiis, defines the renewal proposal of three million net a reduction of 50% compared to the previous contract which

in recent years he had placed him as the highest paid Italian footballer.

Report the figures of the Gazzetta dello Sport:

15 million euros net for each of the four seasons he will play in Toronto, considering the salary and advertising contracts. If so, the amount would double the base salary David Beckham pocketed from the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007. “Lorenzo is a world-class forward at the peak of his career,” said Manning (the Toronto president, ed.). “Play with joy and passion and our fans will fall in love seeing him join our team.”

The Spanish newspaper expressed doubts about Insigne’s setting in “glacial Toronto”.

Finally the national team.

His transfer will force the coach, Roberto Mancini, to seriously review the structure of the national team should he qualify for the World Cup.