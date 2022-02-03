El País: “The US has proposed to Russia a pact for peace in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania”

The work of international diplomacy continues to avert the escalation in the Ukraine crisis. In fact, the United States received a proposal to Russia for an agreement with which the parties involved would undertake not to deploy “offensive ground missiles and permanent forces for combat missions” in Ukraine. Second El Paìs this would be one of Washington’s replies to Moscow’s demands on security guarantees. From the United States and NATO, as emerges from the confidential documents sent to Moscow which the newspaper explains to have come into possession, however, the refusal to accept the Russian request to say yes to an agreement that prevents Kiev from entering the Pact would also come Atlantic.

Biden’s offer to Putin

The framework of the US and NATO offer to Vladimir Putin to bring about a détente of the Ukrainian crisis extends to the renegotiation of disarmament agreements and confidence measures in contexts such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the US-Russia strategic stability dialogue and the NATO-Russia Council. The content of the documents that the Spanish newspaper has seen confirm in more detail the recent declarations of the Western leadership at the Kremlin. The documents appear coherent and agreed but with some differences between them: the United States says it is willing to review the concept of “indivisibility of security” that the OSCE adopted at its summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2010. Principle on which Russia itself bases itself to defend its no to the eventual entry of Kiev into NATO with the explanation that it would represent a threat to its security. The administration led by Joe Biden says it is “ready to work to reach an agreement with Russia, together with allies and transatlantic partners, on security issues”.

She adds topics on which she says she is willing “to discuss mutual commitments or actions” and the context in which to pursue these discussions. With a commitment that on the American side is assured to be “in good faith”, underlining, however, that Moscow has deployed more than 100 thousand troops on the border of Ukraine, occupied Crimea and favored the conflict in the Donbass. “It is imperative that the consultations be based on the agreements on which European security is founded,” reads the US document. Agreements such as the Helsinki Act, the NATO-Russia Act, the Paris Charter or the UN Charter, which put on paper the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty and “the right of each state to choose its own provisions and security alliances ”.

The Ukraine knot

The US administration puts on the table “conditional transparency measures and mutual commitments” under which Moscow and Washington should not “deploy offensive ground missile systems and permanent combat forces on Ukrainian territory”. And the US also adds that it is about to start consultations with the Ukrainian authorities. Among the US proposals there are interventions with disarmament perspectives: the proposal is to start bilateral talks with the Kremlin on the control of short and medium range missiles and their launchers, even if the US reports the violation of the treaty on medium-range nuclear forces with the production and deployment of SSC-8 missiles and other systems. Finally, the Biden administration proposed to immediately begin talks on the measures following the New Start treaty in force until 2026 – which the United States undertakes to respect – and to understand how future agreements “could include all weapons. Russian and US nuclear weapons “with immediate negotiations.

Among the novelties, the US also offers the Kremlin a “transparency mechanism” to ascertain the absence of Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of reaching Russian territory in the bases of the NATO missile shield in Romania and Bulgaria, which host the system Aegis. In exchange, the US is asking the same for two missile bases to be identified on Russian territory. Second El Paìs The documents reveal the West’s concern over “Russia’s efforts to diversify and increase its nuclear arsenal, develop new intercontinental missiles and deploy non-strategic missiles near NATO borders”.

