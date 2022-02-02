El Pais, US proposal to stop missiles and troops in Ukraine – Europe

The US is proposing an agreement to Russia under which both sides would undertake not to deploy “offensive ground missiles and permanent forces for combat missions” in Ukraine. This is one of the responses provided by Washington to Moscow’s requests for security guarantees, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘El Pais’, which claims to have come into possession of the documents. However, both the US and NATO refuse to sign an agreement that prevents Kiev from entering the Atlantic Pact, as Russia had requested.

The US is also proposing to Russia a reciprocal reduction of the missile arsenal in Europe through negotiations leading to new treaties. Among the most important proposals, the renunciation of maintaining Tomahawk cruise missiles in the NATO bases in Romania and Bulgaria, which host the Aegis system. In exchange, Moscow would have to do the same in two Russian bases of its choice. ‘El Pais’ claims to have come into possession of the US and NATO response to Russian requests for security guarantees.