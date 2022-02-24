El Pantera, a fighter who posed with Belinda, breaks the silence and talks about the controversial photo. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

After the great scandal that originated the publication of a photo in which the panther appears embraced by Belindajust a few days after his breakup with the regional Mexican singer was announced, Christian Nodalthe Mexican UFC champion, Yahir Rodriguez breaks the silence and talks about the controversial photo.

And it is that, just after publishing the image last weekend where he appears very formal embraced by Belindait began to rain endless comments, mostly from users who recommended not to get tattooed, as well as criticism for the beautiful interpreter of Love at first sightforcing him to disable comments to avoid further attack.

In the image you can see the princess of pop wearing a casual outfit made up of an asymmetrical top with transparencies and embroidery, which exposed her toned abdomen, which she combined with jeans and black-rimmed glasses.

After a couple of days of silence to wait for the waters to calm down (which did not happen), Yahir Rodriguez, the pantherdecided to break the silence and explain the situation, with a forceful statement.

“The photo that I uploaded with Belinda is from 2013 when I had the pleasure of meeting her in one of my fights in Mexico. My intention was never to generate speculation, but to remember the moment. I respect and admire Belinda and wish her the best always,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, in the post of the image with the statement, the athlete humorously took the tremendous mess in which Christian Nodal’s ex got into, who did not stop receiving criticism for the short time in which it was speculated that he was dating another man, shortly after announcing their breakup.

“Already? Understood? Greetings, please do not get intense, “she clarified.

However, even with an explanation and everything, the 29-year-old athlete was not spared criticism, in which he was accused of hanging on to the hotness of the topic and the name of Belinda in these moments of your life.

For her part, the beautiful performer of sweet betrayal and The School Girl has no longer issued any comment regarding the end of his commitment to the singer of Goodbye Love, after having launched an epic bomb, through a new song titled lies, bastardwho seems to be a indifecta for her ex-boyfriend.

This, after his own Christian Nodal will release a new song titled We are no longer, nor will we bewhich would have been dedicated to Belindaand that probably refers to the reasons that caused his surprising thunder.