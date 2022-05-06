“El Pequeno” admits that he was the leader of an international money laundering organization

The leader of an international money laundering organization in the Dominican Republic admitted this Friday his role in a conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Luis Velazquez Cordero alias “El Pequeno”, 37, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to the first count of an indictment alleging that he formed a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Velázquez Cordero was extradited to the United States after his arrest in the Dominican Republic on July 28, 2020.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court Velazquez Lamb was the leader of a money laundering organization that used the United States banking system to convert more than 80 million dollars in cash from the illegal sale of drugs in checks.

Also, the checks were then deposited into bank accounts in the United States, so that the money could be transferred back to international drug trafficking organizations in the Dominican Republic and other countries.

Velázquez Cordero led the conspirators in New Jersey, New York and Florida to collect drug proceeds in cash and exchange them for cashier’s checks at banks in the United States.

It also provided the amount of each check, the beneficiary and the bank accounts in which the checks should be deposited.

Checks were then deposited in the accounts of the beneficiariesmany of which were controlled by shell companies and used as a means to facilitate the laundering of illegal drug proceeds.

The cashier’s check scheme was designed to hide the nature, origin, ownership and control of illegal drug proceeds in order to avoid scrutiny from law enforcement and banking institutions.

As part of his statement, Velázquez Cordero also agreed to hand over $1.4 million seized during the investigation, as well as five properties in the Dominican Republic and 10 vehicles, including a Ferrari.

The money laundering charge to which Velazquez Cordero pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 or twice the amount involved in the crime, whichever is greater.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2022.

This case is part of an operation of the Special Group for the Fight against Drugs and Organized Crime (OCDETF).

The OECD identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a multi-agency approach led by prosecutors and driven by intelligence services.