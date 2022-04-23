“El Pescado” Ruiz attacks the journalist and called him a miniature Faitelson for criticizing Guatemala’s game against Mexico – Prensa Libre

But since it became known that chapines and aztecs would face each other again, this has created many comments against it from fans to journalists, because they see no point in the Mexican team getting fired up with the team led by Luis Fernando Tena.

Guatemala will face the Mexican national team on April 27 in the city of Orlando United States at 6:00 p.m., as part of their preparation for participating in the next Concacaf Nations League, in which they will seek to qualify for the Gold Cup.

One of those who came out to point out that the meeting is inconsequential was the journalist from the chain Fox Sports, Fernando Cevallos.

The also a commentator on his Twitter account, published that the Chivas team should have refused to lend three important players for an inconsequential game.

Faced with this message, Carlos “el Pescado” Ruiz came to the defense, who responded to Cevallos, calling him Miniature Faitelson (referring to another controversial journalist) and that it didn’t get bigger, that because of actions like those they didn’t do well in the World Cups.

The journalist replied to Carlos Ruiz: “On the contrary, Pesca… The one who got bigger was Tata, who doesn’t take the starters of the Mexican team who are in Liga MX to play against Guatemala.”

But Ruiz did not stop remarking that Guatemala is served by these types of matches and made it clear to him that in football you never stop learning.

The exchange of messages did not reach more but after the response of the “Pescado” a thread of comments broke out among fans, some in favor of Cevallos and others of Ruiz.

Annoying Mexican fans

On the other hand, Mexican fans criticized the official account of the Mexican Soccer Federation, which announced the game against the Guatemalans.

Several came out to respond in an inflamed manner, even calling it a robbery and a mediocre game.