El Pilar Medical Center offers aesthetic medicine solutions

Currently, aesthetic medicine has advanced in various cutting-edge treatments. With the combination of the use of new technologies and the work of the specialist in charge of the sessions, a large part of the skin problems can be solved in an aesthetic center.

The use of lasers in this type of treatment is essential to obtain an effective and immediate result, guaranteeing patient satisfaction.

At the El Pilar Medical Center, in Madrid, it is possible to find the right treatment for any type of inconvenience or area that you want to solve through a careful and safe technique.

Laser is a precise and effective method

The removal of warts and moles, tattoos or scars, is one of the most common problems in men and women. At the El Pilar Medical Center, facial and body treatments seek to balance well-cared skin and a natural body.

This type of treatment seeks to solve not only an aesthetic problem, but also a health one, since many times these types of inconveniences need to be eliminated before becoming a major problem.

In the case of warts and moles, it is necessary to make a prior consultation to confirm the type of treatment that is most appropriate in each case. Some moles are more dangerous than others, depending on their location and size.

For this reason, the sessions will vary in order to guarantee total elimination.

Erasing a tattoo may seem difficult, but it is possible thanks to the work of a state-of-the-art laser such as the Q Switched, which combines up to 3 lengths.

In the case of scars, the most important thing is the depth and age of these, since this is key in the ease of removing them.

Clinic with extensive experience in aesthetic medicine

The El Pilar Medical Center has all kinds of procedures depending on the type of ailment or medical care required by the patient. Some of his specialties are podiatry, psychology, general medicine, osteopathy and ophthalmology.

Aesthetic medicine has a great team of specialists collegiate in the Madrid medical college, and with special certificates. The responsibility and commitment during the treatment by the doctors in charge make the patient feel safe during the sessions.

The doctors are trained in the use of the laser in a highly professional manner, which guarantees that the effectiveness of the result is optimal.

With a personalized follow-up of the patient after treatment, the clinic is a place where you can find the solution to all kinds of skin problems.

Aesthetic medicine is today a fundamental part of daily life, as it helps people feel safe, with an expression of naturalness and beauty.



