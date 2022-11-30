“El Pirata”, alleged leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was fired between music, beer and a crown

“El Pirata” died in a vehicle accident as a result of participating in clandestine races (Photo: screenshot: Twitter/@PenalozaOmero/@sonorainformat)

Through a video shared on social networks, it was possible to see the farewell that they dedicated to Jesus Francisco Sarrazin Lorhalias The piratewho was an alleged leader of The Salazarsan armed wing of the Sinaloa cartel.

The recordings began to circulate on Monday, November 28, and a musical group appeared in them that entertained the farewell.

In the upper part of the body was placed a shiny golden crownIn addition, on top of the coffin they had beer cans. bouquets of red roses adorned the area where there was a group of people, some of them recording with their cell phones.

In the recordings, the body could be seen adorned with a crown (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter/@PenalozaOmero)

Jesús Francisco Sarrazin died in a vehicular accident, his death was confirmed by the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJE). According to information from the authorities, he impacted his vehicle in clandestine races.

Francisco Sarrazin did not stop, which caused crashed into the retaining wall causing his death, this according to witnesses interviewed by the agency EFE.

After the incident he was taken to a hospital, however he died upon being admitted. The pirate was identified by the State Security Board as a generator of violence in the entity, which placed him as a priority criminal target.

The FGJE indicated that said individual was found with a .22 caliber weapon. “The pirate had arrest warrant for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty. Records of the members of the #MesaEstatalDeSeguridad place it as a priority criminal objective,” the institution detailed.

The first records of Los Salazar date back to 2005 in the states of Sonora and Chihuahua. The members of said organization have been linked to the planting, production and transfer of drugs to the United States. In the same way, they are linked to human trafficking for the Sinaloa Cartel.

Other death linked to Sinaloa cartel was that of an individual identified as The pandasaid person would have participated in the bailing out of the son of El Chapo, Ovid Guzmanalso known as Culiacanazo.

“El Panda” was allegedly one of the men who participated in the Culiacanazo (Photo: special/@Pedro967506833)

The panda he was an alleged member of La Chapizaan armed group linked to the Sinaloa cartel, his death happened last Monday, November 21. The investigations refer to the fact that, in the prison where the events occurred, an inmate cleared one of the guards of his gun and with it caused the death of two people and one more was injured.

Both the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) As the Sinaloa cartel have managed to reach different parts not only of the country but to various parts of the planet, both criminal groups have been identified with presence in Qatar.

Via alliances with other criminal groups They have managed to reach the Persian Gulf. Data on their presence in Qatar have been investigated by Johan Odolawho President of IOSI Globalan organization dedicated to security and who was interviewed by journalist Óscar Balderas.

The CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel have expanded through alliances with other criminal groups (Photo: Iinfobae/Jesús Abraham Avilés)

One of the groups linked to the CJNG is hezbollah, identified as a terrorist organization with a presence in more than 50 countries. One of the substances offered in Qatar is methamphetamine and also an amphetamine identified as “captagon”, also named ´the drug of the jihadists´, which can prevent sleep for more than 36 hours.

