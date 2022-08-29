El Planteo – Mature information for a green world

A recent study investigated How medical students perceive knowledge, beliefs and attitudes towards medical marijuana.

According to research, Doctors receive minimal training in medical school to understand the uses of medical cannabis and rely primarily on anecdotal evidence.

Related content: Too Many Doctors Still Lack Medical Cannabis Education

The study was published in cureusa journal of medical sciences, and conducted by Robin J. Jacobs, Jessica Colon Y Michael N. Kane.

Background

In recent years, increased attention has been given to understanding the uses of medical cannabis for the control of symptoms of various medical conditions. However, how medical students perceive medical marijuana is unknown, including its efficacy, suitability in medicine, potential adverse effects, and value to patients.

Method

In June, the researchers conducted eight group interviews with 83 medical students through the virtual meeting platform Zoom. Interviews were guided by beliefs, perceived knowledge, role of the physician, concern about adverse effects, and medical cannabis in the curriculum.

Results

Four themes emerged: misconceptions about medical marijuana; unreliable sources of information; mixed attitudes toward legalization; and the desire for education around her in medical school.

Related content: There is still a lot of ignorance about the field of cannabis medicine

“Attitudes toward medical marijuana in general, including legalization, varied by the student’s state of origin in the United States and exposure to itsays the study.

conclusion

According to the authors, It is critical that medical educators, when designing undergraduate curriculum initiatives for future physicians, cultivate new insights into student perceptions and perceived knowledge about medicinal options and medical marijuana dosing. This “seems to be an important issue for medical students who may need to recommend it to their patients and manage coexisting therapies,” the researchers said.

Education is the key

As the researchers mentioned, there is no formal training on medical marijuana in medical school programs.

“Cannabis is discussed in courses only with respect to misuse, abuse, or risks associated with adult use. Participants commented that their knowledge of medical marijuana was poor; Y felt they would benefit from more education about it while they were at school,” the study concluded.

Related content: The Inclusion of Medical Cannabis in the Future of Health Care

Via Benzinga, translated by El Planteo.

Photo by Oluwaseyi Johnson via Unsplash